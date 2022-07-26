2 China Tourists Fall From Suspension Bridges In Separate Obstacle Courses, Authorities To Improve Safety Measures

China To Improve Safety Measures After Tourists Fall From Suspension Bridges In Obstacle Courses

For thrill-seekers, there’s nothing we’d like to do more than visit the most danger-defying rides in theme parks and obstacle courses.

While it can be an enjoyable activity for friends and family, things took a drastic turn for the worse for two tourists when they were attempting obstacle courses in China.

Recently, a man and a boy fell from suspension bridges in theme parks during their visits to China. While the boy’s conditions were not that severe, the man, unfortunately, passed away from his injuries.

In the wake of the incidents, which eerily occurred on the same day, authorities are taking action. They promised to tighten up safety procedures in theme parks and obstacle courses.

Tourist falls from suspension bridges in obstacle courses

8world News reports that the first incident occurred last Friday (22 Jul) in the Enshi Grand Canyon area of Hubei Province, China.

A 10-year-old boy was crossing the suspension bridge in a safety harness when he appeared to slip out of it.

As he started to fall off the edge, a man standing on the bridge attempted to hold onto him by grabbing his shirt.

This proved futile, as the boy then slid out of the shirt and fell into the valley below.

The incident alarmed other visitors in the video, many of them calling staff members for assistance. According to 8world News, an ambulance arrived at the area soon after to transport the boy to a local hospital.

A preliminary diagnosis from the hospital stated that the boy had fractures in his lumbar and thoracic vertebrae as well as cuts on his scalp.

Thankfully, his condition was not serious and the hospital discharged him on the same day.

The local government has since ordered the theme park to shut down the bridge and conduct an investigation into the incident.

Second incident on suspension bridges ends in tragedy

The second incident occurred on 22 Jul as well, on an obstacle course in the Jiu Shan Ding scenic area of Tianjin.

A man had been attempting to cross a suspension bridge when he abruptly lost consciousness. This caused him to hang from the safety harness, which was the only tether between him and the bridge.

Three staff members then rushed forward onto the bridge to pull him to safety.

Before they could do so, however, the man slipped out of the harness and fell below.

8world News states that emergency medical personnel were at the scene and attempted to revive him. Despite their efforts, he slipped into a coma and later passed away in the hospital.

The Tianjin Jizhou District Culture and Tourism Bureau issued a statement on 23 Jul, stating that they have closed down the theme park completely. An investigation into the incident and potential safety hazards for other rides is ongoing.

Authorities step up measures to ensure safety

In the wake of both incidents, the Chinese authorities have decided to enhance safety measures for the management of suspension bridges in local theme parks.

Such bridges are common in China, comprising planks placed apart and hanging high in the air. Visitors usually make their way across such bridges by stepping on the planks, tethered by a safety harness.

A spokesperson for the manufacturer involved in building the bridges has addressed the incidents, 8world News reports. He attributed the reason for both incidents to the weakness of the seat belts in the harness, which reportedly “wear down” over time and probably required repairs.

However, he added that the bridge itself is not at fault for either incident, claiming that it has safety measures and that equipment for it usually has to be re-certified regularly.

The manufacturer has also apparently provided the staff with safety manuals for the proper management of the bridges.

Hopefully measures will make theme parks safer for visitors

Theme park rides such as suspension bridges are popular amongst tourists. It can be exhilarating to attempt such an exhilarating activity whilst hundreds of feet up in the sky.

Even so, we must take note of the fact that such activities are often dangerous for a reason. A single misstep or a slip in safety management can lead to severe consequences, and in the worst cases, even death.

Hopefully, the theme parks will engage in implementing more measures to step up safety and that such incidents will be prevented moving forward.

Featured image adapted from YouTube and YouTube.