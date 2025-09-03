Ceiling of KFC outlet at City Square Mall collapses, water floods basement & MRT underpass

Water reportedly gushed out of ceiling at City Square Mall KFC before it collapsed

The ceiling of a KFC outlet in City Square Mall reportedly collapsed on Wednesday (3 Sept) night, flooding the basement of the mall in Farrer Park.

A witness said that water had suddenly gushed out of the ceiling before it collapsed, with an image on XiaoHongShu showing water cascading into the premises from above.

Everybody evacuated City Square Mall KFC before ceiling collapsed

The XiaoHongShu netizen said they had just finished eating and were about to leave when water suddenly fell from the ceiling.

This caused everyone in the outlet to run out before the power went out.

The ceiling collapsed just after everybody had evacuated — meaning that nobody was hurt.

Another photo showed that ceiling panels had fallen onto the tables and floor, with wires sticking out of the ceiling and the KFC sign dislodged.

Customer soaked in water & mud, one was crying

The netizen said their entire body was drenched and covered in mud from the incident.

Their bag, which had been left behind, was thoroughly soaked after being left in the water for about half an hour.

Another customer was so shocked that they burst into tears.

They left their particulars with the manager but wondered whether they would get compensation. They also said they would not want to visit the outlet again.

Water from KFC outlet floods City Square Mall basement

The flooding was not restricted to the KFC outlet — another XiaoHongShu netizen shared a video of a large puddle of water forming in the basement of City Square Mall outside the Wingstop outlet, which is near KFC.

In the background, a group of people including staff were seen standing outside the KFC outlet, having seemingly just evacuated.

Water flowed out of the outlet and streamed across the floor.

Another image showed the entire area outside Wingstop swamped with water.

Flooding affected underpass to MRT station

The flooding was so extensive that it even spread to the underpass leading to Farrer Park MRT station, according to yet another XiaoHongShu netizen.

They said they were at the MRT station when they found the underpass and entrance to the mall flooded, and shared a photo of people walking in ankle-deep water.

They had to make a detour to enter the mall, but observed that the basement was filled with “dirty-looking” water.

The mall had to cordon off part of the basement leading to the MRT, with water even seeping down to Basement 2 below the KFC outlet, reported 8world News.

Signs were placed advising shoppers to access the MRT via Level 1.

Incident took place without any warning: Witness

An employee of a nearby eatery told 8world that at about 8pm, she heard a loud splashing sound and saw water gush out from the ceiling of the KFC without any warning.

The ceiling proceeded to collapse after about seven or eight seconds.

According to a video she took, the water was brown and appeared dirty. She said it also smelled bad, but the stench disappeared after a while.

The incident was unexpected because the affected KFC outlet had been renovated just three or four months ago, she added.

Featured image adapted from本雯非蚊 on XiaoHongShu and 鱼罐头 on XiaoHongShu.