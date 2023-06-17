Women Circle Plant In Khatib While Holding Hands Out, They’re Actually Doing Tree Qigong

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Women Circle Potted Plant In Open Field In Khatib

Over the years, Yishun has become synonymous with bizarre incidents, including strange cases of high-rise litter and random animal attacks.

Recently, a TikTok user shared a video of a group of ladies circling a plant in the neighbouring estate of Khatib, claiming that it’s one of the “top 10 unsolved mysteries” in Yishun.

The TikTok user later shared her discovery that the group was actually practising qigong, a traditional Chinese healing exercise, at the outdoor court.

Women circle plant in Khatib field with hands extended

On Friday (16 June), the TikTok user shared a video of a group of women encircling a potted plant.

The surroundings indicate that this sighting happened at the open field opposite Khatib MRT Station.

In the video, a group of ladies were seen circling a plant with their right hands extended in the direction of the plant.

There also appeared to be another group doing exactly the same in the background.

The OP was clearly puzzled by the scene, describing it as one of the “top 10 unsolved mysteries” in Yishun.

In response to MS News, the OP said that it was her first time seeing both the group and such the activity that they were participating in.

Apparently a form of standing mediation

About two hours after posting the video, the OP posted a follow-up comment, clarifying that the women were actually practising “tree qi gong”. She also apologised for her “poor choice of music” accompanying the clip.

The exercise seemingly resembles a technique known as the Energy Bagua — a form of standing meditation that reportedly boosts “vitality and life energy“.

Meanwhile, the presence of the tree is a way of expressing gratitude and love for Mother Nature.

A common sight in other estates too

The video has since gone viral with over 450,000 views at the time of writing.

A number of viewers left comments claiming that they’ve seen similar exercises in other parts of Singapore.

This netizen quipped that the women’s actions resemble what they typically do when looking for a 5G connection.

Another TikTok user joked that they couldn’t help but be reminded of the ‘IP Man‘ movie series.

Have you observed a similar activity in your neighbourhood before? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.