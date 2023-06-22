S’pore Streamer Kiaraakitty Opens Pop-Up Maid Cafe At Boat Quay, Charges S$100 For Hugs

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Kiaraakitty & Yujia Launch Cat-Themed Maid Cafe At Boat Quay

Kiaraakitty is no stranger to controversy, having made headlines for everything from her sausage-eating style to her overly skimpy outfits.

But you can’t say she doesn’t have an entrepreneurial spirit — after all, she reportedly earned over S$166,000 in two years just from streaming her everyday life on Twitch.

Recently, the streamer announced that she will be launching a pop-up maid cafe at Boat Quay with OnlyFans creator Yujia.

Besides tucking into simple meals, patrons can also pay S$30 for a photo and S$100 for a hug.

Kiaraakitty and Yujia’s maid cafe opens on 24, 26 & 27 June

Kiaraakitty shared the news via Instagram Stories on Thursday (22 Jun).

Her and Yujia’s cat-themed maid cafe is called Kitty Paradise and will be at LIT Bar Lounge Restaurant on 24, 26, and 27 June.

Judging from the promotional images, it’s likely that the streamers will both show up in French maid-inspired lingerie and fluffy cat ear headbands.

For food, customers can expect feline-themed dishes such as the Meowsta, a S$21 tomato pasta with carrot ears and cucumber whiskers.

There’s also the S$9.90 Cheese & Ham Omelette, which looks like it could be from a kids’ menu if not for the decidedly adult theme of the cafe.

For drinks, there’s the S$12 Cosmokitty, which contains vodka, and the non-alcoholic Sober Kitty, which costs S$8.

Diners can then finish off with S$6 Vanilla Ice Cream that’s topped with whipped cream and chocolate.

Charges S$30 for photos and S$100 for hugs

Food and beverages aside, it’s probably safe to assume that the main attraction at Kitty Paradise is its “special services”.

These, the cafe noted, are “designed to enhance your visit and ensure your utmost satisfaction”.

For S$100, fans can get a hug from Kiaraakitty or Yujia. It’s not clear whether that price applies to just one or both ladies, though.

A photo will set one back S$30, while a dance costs S$20.

There are also “AYAYA” and “AYAYAx2” at S$5 and S$10 respectively. As for what that entails, perhaps you’ll have to head down to the cafe and pay up to find out for yourself.

Kiaraakitty and Yujia launch maid cafe on 24 June

Kitty Paradise will take up a section of LIT Bar Lounge Restaurant and is open from 6pm to 9pm on 24, 26, and 27 June.

For more information and the latest updates about the cafe, you can visit their Instagram page.

Obligatory reminder to be respectful with the girls and maintain the appropriate boundaries — even if you did just pay S$100 for an embrace.

