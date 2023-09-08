S’pore Couple Has 4 Kids Born On 6 Sep In Different Years, All Delivered Naturally

Singaporean Couple Has 4 Kids Who Share The Same Birthday

6 Sep is a very special date for Singaporean couple Salihin Ahmad Perbah and Khairunnisa Abdul Karim.

It’s the date that they welcomed all four of their children into the world — in completely different years.

Their youngest child was born this year, while their older kids are now 12, 10, and eight years old. Nope, none of them are twins, triplets, or quadruplets.

Amazingly, all four children were delivered naturally at full term without any surgery.

Same doctor delivered all 4 kids with same birthday

On Wednesday (6 Sep), Dr Jazlan Joosoph, an obstetrics and gynaecology doctor at Raffles Hospital, posted a photo of himself with the couple and their newly expanded brood on Instagram.

He shared that he was the one who delivered all four kids, including the youngest one Shaira Khaira, who was just born that day.

The older ones are 12-year-old Shahin Khalish, 10-year-old Sairish Khaila, and eight-year-old Shaila Kheisha.

All siblings share the exact same birthday of 6 Sep, hence the multiple balloons and cakes in the picture.

While it’s easy to assume that Mr Salihin and Ms Khairunnisa deliberately opted for a surgical birth to make sure their children were all born on the same day, that apparently isn’t the case.

According to Dr Jazlan, he delivered all four of the kids “at full term by natural birth”.

Did not expect youngest to be born on 6 Sep too

Speaking to BERITAmediacorp, Mr Salihin said he and his wife didn’t expect their youngest daughter to have the same birthday as their older children.

The due date was originally 24 Sep. However, during a check-up around her 30th week of pregnancy, the doctor told Ms Khairunnisa that there was a high chance she would give birth on 6 Sep.

Sure enough, the baby arrived on that very date at 12.18pm, weighing a healthy 2.91kg.

To the three older kids, it’s like an extra special birthday present, especially since they were always asking for a younger sibling.

It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that birthday celebrations in the family are always a very lively affair.

Mr Salihin said that the presents for the kids can fill up almost half their rooms.

Now that the fourth one is here, he plans to bring everyone on a family birthday trip next year.

He actually intended to do it this year, but postponed it after discovering his wife was pregnant.

First pregnancy miscarried in 2009

Despite their happiness now, things weren’t always so rosy and smooth sailing for the couple.

Back in 2009, Ms Khairunnisa became pregnant with their first child.

Sadly, about 30 weeks into the pregnancy, she suspected something was wrong as she couldn’t feel any movement inside her stomach.

She and her husband rushed to the hospital to see Dr Jazlan, who confirmed the heartbreaking news that the baby had died.

He suspected that the foetus may have gotten tangled in the umbilical cord.

“It was very sad, but many people gave us advice and positive words of encouragement,” Mr Salihin recalled.

He added that he’s grateful they were eventually blessed with many children.

4 or more non-twin children born on same day ‘extremely rare’

Dr Jazlan noted that non-twin siblings being born on the exact same date is an “extremely rare” phenomenon, especially if there are four or more of them and they were born naturally.

This was the first time he delivered four siblings with the same birthday in his entire 22-year medical career.

“Some gynaecologists will never have this rare experience in their entire career,” he said.

