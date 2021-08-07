Kind Kids Help Elderly Push Her Trolley Filled With Cardbox Boxes Across Road

Much of a child’s conduct can be traced back to their upbringing — parents who teach their kids good values will show through the latter’s actions.

This is evident in the case of these 3 kids who helped an elderly woman push her trolley across a pedestrian crossing on Thursday (27 Jul).

Source

In a video shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, 3 kids and a lady were seen helping to push an elderly woman’s bulky trolley across a road in Boon Keng.

Netizens were full of praise for the kids’ kind gestures and suggested that their parents must’ve raised them well.

Kids help elderly push her trolley along Serangoon Road

In the video posted on Saturday (7 Aug), 3 kids and a lady were seen helping to push an elderly lady’s trolley across a traffic light crossing.

The kind act was captured by Mr Bharath, who happened to stop at a traffic light along Serangoon Road.

According to Mr Bharath, the elderly woman had difficulties crossing the road with her trolley, which was piled high with folded cardboard boxes and other miscellaneous items.

Out of the blue, 3 kids came to her rescue by helping to push her trolley across the pedestrian crossing.

The video shows the kids who were tentatively watching the elderly woman manoeuvre her cart after crossing the traffic light.

Source

Although they looked on awkwardly, they were seemingly aware of every movement the elderly woman was making, ensuring she was out of harm’s way.

Source

Later, they gathered behind her, making sure she was safely within the pedestrian island.

Source

You can watch the wholesome video in full here.

Netizens praised their caring gesture

Netizens who watched the video in adoration were quick to commend the kids for their caring gestures.

Source

Other netizens heaped praises on their parents for raising their children with compassion.

Source

A heartwarming sight

Seeing the children selflessly lending a hand to the elderly woman is a heartwarming sight.

We’re glad to see that they’ve been raised with such a strong sense of civic-mindedness from a young age.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.