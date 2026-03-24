Family spots king cobra devouring prey at Sungei Buloh, children watch from 5m away

Parents bring kids to Sungei Buloh, end up witnessing king cobra having its meal

A family outing turned into a rare wildlife encounter after a Singaporean father and his children spotted a king cobra in the middle of a meal at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

The moment, captured on video and posted on Instagram on Wednesday (18 March), showed the children observing and taking photos of the snake from a distance.

The post was captioned: “An afternoon with the King.”

Rare sighting of king cobra mid-meal

According to Nicholas, a 34-year-old engineer who filmed the encounter, the sighting took place on the afternoon of 16 March.

He told MS News that it occurred “across the main bridge, close to the main hide” within the reserve.

By the time the family noticed the snake, it was already finishing its meal.

While the exact prey could not be confirmed, Nicholas said, “Our guess is that it was a small monitor lizard based on the scale patterns.”

Commenters online had also speculated that the snake may have been feeding on a young monitor lizard.

Family kept safe distance during encounter

Nicholas shared that he and his children were about five metres away from the snake.

Despite the presence of one of the world’s longest venomous snakes, he noted that the situation felt controlled, and they “definitely” felt safe watching from that distance.

A park ranger was also nearby at the time of the sighting, adding an extra layer of reassurance.

“Most animals won’t attack unless provoked or if they feel threatened,” Nicholas said, adding that the family was mindful to “keep a safe distance to avoid entering its personal space”.

They also waited for the snake to move off before continuing their walk.

Memorable moment for family exploring local wildlife

Nicholas said the sighting stood out as a particularly special moment for his family, who frequently go on nature walks.

“We’ve been bringing our kids out on nature walks to introduce them to Singapore’s wildlife,” he said.

Nicholas added that witnessing a predator in action made the experience even more unique.

“Predation events are also quite rare,” he told MS News.

“So we’re very thankful we had the chance to witness it in person.”

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, Singapore’s first ASEAN Heritage Park, is “rich in biodiversity” according to NParks.

It is known for its diverse ecosystem, including mangroves, migratory birds, and native wildlife such as snakes and monitor lizards.

While reserves like these are part of efforts to bring people closer to nature, it is important to observe them responsibly, NParks says.

Visitors are generally advised to keep a safe distance from wildlife and avoid disturbing animals in their natural environment.

Also read: 5 of the most venomous snakes in S’pore & should you be scared of them?