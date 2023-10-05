Photographer Snaps Breathtaking Shots Of King Cobras Mating At Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

Photographer Spots King Cobras Mating At Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

One of the fiercest animals of the jungle, king cobras aren’t commonly sighted in Singapore.

Spotting one of these reptiles in a forested area is rare — much less two in a particularly intimate position.

Incredibly enough, this was the sight that greeted a photographer when he visited Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve recently.

He shared that he saw two king cobras mating in the area and snapped some quick shots of the scene.

King cobras seen mating at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

Posting in the Nature Society (Singapore) Facebook group, Mr Ted Ng shared that he witnessed the sight at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

He noted that while seeing one was uncommon, the sight of two mating in the same spot was definitely rare enough to be noteworthy.

Mr Ng added that the male cobra was crossing the pathway in the reserve when he sensed the female on the opposite end of the road.

The female cobra had then “stood up”, surprising the photographer. Unfortunately, he wasn’t fast enough to capture the spectacle.

She subsequently turned around with her back to the male cobra as if granting him “permission” for mating.

In an attached video, one of the cobras slithers across the road to duck into the greenery, presumably the male meeting his lover.

Another picture shows the snakes on top of each other in a seemingly intimate position.

Netizens express awe

The post has since gained some attention on Facebook, where netizens have expressed their awe at the sight.

Most of them were amazed by the scene, which they described as “awesome.”

One user agreed that seeing two king cobras in the same area was indeed rare — what more witnessing them mating.

Another netizen shared how impressed he was by the footage and pictures, calling the animal the “king of Singapore.”

This hasn’t been the only sighting of king cobras in recent weeks in Singapore, either.

Last month, photographers documented a showdown between a king cobra and a reticulated python in Mandai.

After a seven-hour battle, the king cobra devoured the python, an experience which one of the photographers described as “nerve-wracking.”

Also read: King Cobra Devours Python After 7-Hour Showdown In Mandai, Battle Documented In Nat Geo-Worthy Pics

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ted Ng on Facebook.