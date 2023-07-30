Google Shows Michael Bublé’s Lyrics For Kit Chan’s ‘Home’, Busker Sings It Anyway

Busker Sings Wrong Lyrics To ‘Home’ By Kit Chan Using Song Melody

Ask any Singaporean what the most iconic National Day song is, and they’d probably say ‘Home’ by beloved local singer Kit Chan.

And not for no reason. The song is as timeless as it is patriotic, evoking a sense of nostalgia and hope for Singapore as a country at the same time.

But Google seems to have some difficulty with the song’s lyrics, as a TikToker found out.

On Google, the lyrics shown are from ‘Home’ by Michael Bublé instead.

The TikToker then decided to sing the wrong lyrics using the melody from the Kit Chan song, and it worked a little better than we thought.

Busker discovers lyrics for ‘Home’ by Kit Chan on Google aren’t right

In the video posted on @escapeartistg on TikTok, he manages to sing the lyrics with the original ‘Home’ melody.

This makes for an amusing result.

We must say, it feels surreal hearing the ‘Home’ melody but with a completely different set of lyrics, but @escapeartistg somehow manages to make it work.

In case you’re wondering, here’s the music video for ‘Home’ by Michael Bublé.

Discovered ‘Home’ had wrong lyrics after searching on Google while busking

@escapeartistg told MS News that he found the wrong lyrics while he was busking.

“Someone requested Home by Kit Chan, and when I went to Google the lyrics, I was shocked,” he said.

Wait, is he even Singaporean if he has to Google the lyrics to ‘Home’?

We jest, of course.

‘Home’ gets 25th-anniversary remake

Incidentally, we’ll hear ‘Home’ a lot in the lead-up to National Day.

That’s because aside from the occasion, ‘Home’ just received a 25th-anniversary remake, released on 21 July.

Ms Chan describes the remake as “personal”, and it celebrates both the song’s 25th anniversary and her 30th as a singer.

In an Instagram post, Ms Chan said that for a long time, she’d watched the MV and listened to the song with a “detached familiarity”.

“It is me, unmistakably, but also not quite me. I have changed, and so has Singapore. And my feelings for her have also grown more complex.”

I am no longer that starry-eyed 25-year-old belting her lungs out at her first NDP. In my private moments, I am much more the woman who muses about the uncertain future, who worries a little, but then has much to be grateful for at the end of each day.

She added that she continues to find her joys and comforts in this amazing little place that is her home, Singapore.

“I’m immensely proud of it, especially when I’m abroad, like so many Singaporeans, and then complain about it with my compadres.”

Though Ms Chan doesn’t know how Singaporeans will feel about the remake, she states it is a personal and more introspective version.

This is a labour of love that would not have been possible without the generosity, commitment and love of my friends and collaborators. It is our gift to Singapore and all Singaporeans and those who love and admire her.

‘Home’ remains favourite NDP song to many Singaporeans

Judging from the comments, most people seem to enjoy the more bittersweet version of ‘Home’.

“It makes you reflect on what truly matters in life, and that is… home,” one commenter said.

Another comment said the song gives even more feels when one is working overseas.

A third comment said the song comes at a time when “things are not quite right in our country”.

“In our time of trouble. . . let us contemplate what it means to be Singaporean and, collectively, be a better version of ourselves.

Undoubtedly, ‘Home’ remains iconic, no matter how many times it’s remade or sung at every National Day Parade.

And apparently, we also found out that the melody holds even when the lyrics are changed. Thanks, Google!

