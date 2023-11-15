Kiztopia Orchard Cineleisure Has High Elements, Rock Climbing & Ball Pit, Even Grown-Ups Can Play

Kiztopia To Open Play Park At Orchard Cineleisure On 24 Nov

The year-end holidays are nearly here and pretty soon, most of us will have to search for a fun venue to bring our kids to.

Well, look no further than Kiztopia, which has come up with an all-new concept for a play park that both children and adults can enjoy.

Opening at Orchard Cineleisure on 24 Nov, the SkyPark comes with a set of thrilling facilities for visitors of all ages.

Offering a ball pit, rock climbing activities and more, here’s a closer look at the park.

SkyPark By Kiztopia @ Cineleisure opens on 24 Nov

Opening on 24 Nov, the SkyPark By Kiztopia @ Cineleisure spans over a staggering 8,000 square feet.

Its wide range of activities are suited to children from ages six and up, teenagers and even adults with a thirst for adventure.

For instance, visitors can have a go at the rock climbing wall and high element features to test their agility.

The SkyPark’s main highlight, however, has got to be its multi-level play structure with gamified challenges.

The thrill-seekers among us will definitely have a fun time competing with friends and families on this dynamic playground of sorts.

Ball pit & party rooms for special occasions

The fun doesn’t end there, though — fitness enthusiasts or young ones with bubbling with energy can pump their adrenaline at the vertical gyms which will probably leave them gasping for air.

While the adults are having their fun, the little ones can ‘splash’ around in the ball pit, which never fails to enthrall them.

In between plays, you can retire to the party rooms to rest, as they’re available for booking for special gatherings. Perhaps this feature will convince your boss to head to Kiztopia for your next corporate retreat.

Although SkyPark’s official opening is still a week away, admission tickets are already available for purchase online here, starting from S$22.80 for a one-hour session for children aged below 16.

Early bird specials with up to 15% off tickets and passes for multiple sessions are also on offer. Visitors can head over to Kiztopia’s official website for more information.

If your interest has been piqued, here’s further details on how to get there:

SkyPark By Kiztopia @ Cineleisure

Address: Orchard Cineleisure, 8 Grange Road, #04-04/05, Singapore 239695

Opening Hours: Sun – Thurs 10am – 8pm, Fri, Sat & public holidays 10am – 9pm

Nearest MRT station: Somerset

Plan exciting holiday activities for the fam

So if you’ve yet to plan anything this December holidays, consider purchasing tickets for a fun time with your loved ones.

Not only will they enjoy themselves, they’ll likely burn some calories while trying out the various activities.

Just make sure to keep an eye out for the young kiddos and ensure their safety.

All images courtesy of Kiztopia.