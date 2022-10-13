Koh Brother Pig’s Organ Soup Founder Passes Away Aged 84, Died Peacefully At Home

Founder Of Koh Brother Pig’s Organ Soup Passes Away Peacefully At Home

People who live in the Tiong Bahru area will surely be familiar with Koh Brother Pig’s Organ Soup, a hawker stall that’s been around since the 1950s.

Yesterday, however, its Facebook page announced that the founder, Mr Koh Kee Teo, had passed away peacefully at home, aged 84.

“Mr Koh was a remarkable person; an extraordinary entrepreneur, inspiring mentor and renowned hawker,” the Facebook post stated.

It also said that he was also a caring father, wonderful great-grandfather, and loving husband.

The family said it will miss him, as well as his amazing spirit.

It invited readers to attend his wake, which will be held until Saturday (15 Oct) at 49 Kim Pong Road S160049, beside the playground.

Received Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2019

The stall received the Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2019, which is high praise for any eatery, let alone a pig organ soup eatery.

It draws queues daily and is currently being run by Mr Koh’s son.

Additionally, a third-generation family member, Thomas, opened his own stall at Maxwell Market & Food Centre this year, simply named The Pig Organ Soup.

Though the new stall does not mention its affiliation, the master stock is still prepared at the Tiong Bahru stall, according to 8 DAYS.

It also wants to try modern preparation methods as the Tiong Bahru establishment prepares its food traditionally.

But without Uncle Koh’s entrepreneurship, we wouldn’t have these stalls today.

MS News offer our condolences to Mr Koh’s family. May he rest in peace.

