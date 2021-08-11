Kopitiam & Foodfare Clarify Dine-In Guidelines At Mall Food Courts

Though Singapore’s dine-in restrictions have been eased since yesterday (10 Aug), there are different guidelines depending on whether the outlet is a coffee shop, hawker centre, or restaurant.

A customer took to Facebook yesterday to post about a notice put up by Kopitiam and NTUC Foodfare.

Despite the change in dine-in restrictions, the netizen was puzzled as to why the outlet only allowed 2 fully vaccinated people to dine in.

Upon further queries from MS News, Kopitiam and Foodfare explained the situation.

While the current guideline is that groups of up to 5 fully vaccinated people can now dine in, enclosed coffee shop establishments only allow 2 fully vaccinated patrons to dine in.

Kopitiam & Foodcare clarify guidelines for eateries

Kopitiam and Foodfare told MS News that different food and beverage (F&B) outlets are subject to different guidelines.

According to them, food court establishments, enclosed coffee shop establishments and open-air coffee shops and hawker centres operate on separate rules.

Currently, food court establishments in shopping malls only allow up to 5 fully vaccinated patrons to dine in.

In addition, unvaccinated people can enter the premises, but will only be able to order takeaways.

Coffee shop establishments in an enclosed air-conditioned area would only allow up to 2 fully vaccinated patrons to dine in.

Similarly, unvaccinated patrons are only allowed to order takeaways.

Meanwhile, open-air coffee shops and hawker centres will allow up to 2 patrons to dine in regardless of vaccination status.

The full statement is as follows:

“Currently, food court establishments in a shopping mall only allow patrons that are fully vaccinated to dine in – up to 5 patrons. Patrons that are not vaccinated will only be allowed to takeaway.

Coffee shop establishments that are enclosed (air-conditioned) only allows up to 2 patrons to dine-in (fully vaccinated). Those that are not vaccinated are only allowed to takeaway.

Other coffee shops and hawker centres that are not enclosed will allow patrons to dine-in regardless of vaccination status – up to 2 patrons.

Thank you.”

For those who still require more information on the new guidelines, you may refer to the press release from Singapore’s Ministry of Health.

Kopitiam has stickers for vaccinated patrons

According to The Straits Times (ST), visitors to Kopitiam foodcourts are given stickers according to whether they’re vaccinated or not.

This will allow the fully vaccinated to dine in, while those who are unvaccinated can enter only to order takeaways.

It’ll help staff ensure that only the vaccinated are dining in.

Clearing up the confusion

Hopefully, this will clear up some confusion that people may have regarding different F&B places.

We hope that patrons will be more patient and understanding with the F&B outlets as they are struggling to adjust to the new guidelines as well.

Though this could be inconvenient for some, let us abide by the rules and practice safe-distancing to help Singapore fight against the virus.

