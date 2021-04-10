5 Chong Pang Kopitiams Have $0.50 Kopi & Teh Promo Till 31 Dec 2021

For many Singaporeans, going through the day without their kopi or teh can feel downright dreadful.

To elevate residents’ enjoyment of their caffeinated beverages, 5 kopitiams in Chong Pang, Yishun, are running a promo where customers can have their coffee or tea at just $0.50 per cup every Wednesday.

The deal will run throughout the year but is only eligible for seniors holding Pioneer and Merdeka Cards.

Chong Pang kopitiams sell $0.50 kopi & teh on Wednesdays

On Wednesday (7 Apr), Chong Pang MP K Shanmugam took to Facebook to share about the initiative.

Since 8 Jan, 5 kopitiams in Chong Pang have kicked-started the programme, allowing seniors to enjoy their kopi and teh at just $0.50 per cup.

The promo happening every Wednesday from 9am-11am and 3pm-5pm is valid exclusively for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation Card holders.

Seniors need to only flash their subsidy card when making the purchase to enjoy the deal.

Those who prefer not to have milk added to their drinks can also opt for the ‘O’ version at no extra charge.

Do note that each card is only entitled to 1 cup of discounted drink. The beverages are also available for dine-in only.

3 participating kopitiams at the same block

If you’re a senior living in Chong Pang, here are the deets on the participating kopitiams.

3 of them happen to be located at Block 101 Yishun Avenue 5, right in the heart of Chong Pang city.

1. Kimly Coffeeshop

Address: Block 101 Yishun Ave 5 #01-55 Singapore 760101

2. Fu Chun Coffeeshop

Address: Block 101 Yishun Ave 5 #01-93 Singapore 760101

3. Epic Haus

Address: Block 101 Yishun Ave 5 #01-101 Singapore 760101

4. Kopi Breweries

Address: Block 110 Yishun Ring Road #01-401 Singapore 760110

5. 156 Eating House

Address: Block 156 Yishun Street 11 #01-122 Singapore 760156

A thoughtful & practical initiative

We’re heartened by the thoughtful and practical initiative put together by the kopitiams, allowing seniors of Chong Pang to enjoy the discounted beverages.

Though the money saved per cup may not be much when viewed in isolation, this adds up to a substantive amount if accumulated throughout the year.

We hope Chong Pang residents will spread the word about the initiative so more of their neighbours can enjoy the deal.

