S’pore Kopitiams Will Raise Prices Temporarily During CNY As Staff Are Paid More To Work

A number of kopitiams in Singapore are set to raise their prices during the Chinese New Year (CNY) period this coming weekend.

The move comes on the back of increased manpower and ingredient costs, they said.

Specifically, employees will be paid more to work during the festive season.

Drinks will cost up to S$0.50 more at Badaling

One kopitiam operator that is raising prices is Badaling Holdings Pte. Ltd., reported 8world News.

Badaling executive director Guo Guanbao (transliterated from Mandarin) said the extra surcharges will kick in from 3pm on Friday (9 Feb) — the eve of CNY.

From then till the second day of the New Year (11 Feb), hot and cold drinks will cost S$0.20 more, while canned drinks will cost S$0.30 more.

Alcoholic beverages will cost S$0.50 more.

Badaling kopitiams to raise prices when staff go home for CNY

Mr Guo explained that the price increase was due to manpower-related reasons.

His Malaysian employees will go home for CNY, while those of other nationalities will stay in Singapore.

Their wages will be disbursed according to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) regulations.

Additionally, Badaling kopitiams will arrange for customers to serve themselves during the festive period due to the manpower shortage.

Drinks will cost up to S$0.50 more at Wu Fu

Over at the Wu Fu Group, which operates 16 outlets in Singapore, prices of drinks will also go up from 3pm on Friday.

While hot drinks will increase in price by S$0.20, alcoholic beverages will increase by S$0.50.

11 of their outlets will be open on CNY Eve, but closed on Saturday (10 Feb) and Sunday (11 Feb) — the first and second days of CNY.

Their prices will go back to normal on Monday (12 Feb), Wu Fu’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Johnson Lim told 8world.

Staff to get triple their pay to work on CNY Eve

Mr Lim also attributed the price increases to manpower issues, which his outlets encounter every year.

As 95% of his workforce is made up of Singaporeans, they would want to celebrate CNY with their families, he said.

Thus, Wu Fu is offering to triple their salary to entice them to work on CNY Eve.

As next Monday (12 Feb) — the third day of CNY — is also a public holiday, staff working on that day will get double their wages.

Kim San Leng kopitiams may raise CNY food prices by up to S$2

Kim San Leng, one of the largest kopitiam chains in Singapore, will also be raising their prices.

Drinks will be pricer by between S$0.10 and S$0.20, said Kim San Leng’s CEO Andy Hoon.

As for food, it might be S$0.50 to S$2 more expensive.

However, this is up to the individual stallholders to determine, he added.

Price fluctuations may also be affected by market conditions.

Kim San Leng workers will get double or even triple their pay depending on the business of different outlets.

Qi Ji also raising prices during CNY

Kopitiams aren’t the only F&B establishments raising prices during CNY.

Last Monday (29 Jan), a sign spotted at local eatery Qi Ji was posted on the Internet. It informed customers of a 10% festive surcharge from 9 Feb to 12 Feb.

Speaking to MS News, the chain cited reduced manpower during the festive season, which necessitated the payment of “additional monetary incentives beyond regulations” to their staff for working during the holidays.

