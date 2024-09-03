Man in Korea says he killed 21 stray cats to relieve stress from failed investments

Man in Korea kills 21 stray cats, charged with violating Animal Protection Act

A man in his 20s from Korea has been indicted for killing 21 stray cats he received through donations.

According to Maeil Business Newspaper, the Ulsan District Prosecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday (3 Sept) that the man has been charged with violating the Animal Protection Act.

The indictment follows an investigation into his actions between May and August of last year, during which he adopted the felines through a café dedicated to stray animals.

Donors report him to authorities

Newsis reported that the man employed particularly brutal methods to kill the cats, including biting their heads and setting their legs on fire.

After committing these acts of cruelty, he discarded the bodies along the side of the highway.

The cruelty of his actions came to light when the donors became increasingly concerned about the animals’ welfare.

They had repeatedly tried to contact the man to check on the cats’ condition.

However, he either evaded their calls or failed to provide satisfactory answers, prompting them to report him to the authorities.

Committed acts to cope with stress

During questioning, the man admitted that he committed these heinous acts as a way to cope with the stress stemming from significant financial losses due to risky real estate investments.

The Ulsan District Prosecutor’s Office has pledged a stringent response to crimes involving animal cruelty, emphasising the importance of protecting life.

Featured image adapted from Furkan Çelik from Studio Turkey on Canva, for illustration purposes only.