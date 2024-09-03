Cat found allegedly beaten to death in Jurong West, SPCA seeking for more information

Cat found allegedly beaten to death in Jurong West

On Monday (2 Sept), the SGFOLLOWSALL Telegram channel posted a photo of a deceased and bloodied cat shared by a follower.

According to the follower, the motionless cat was found at block 904 Jurong West Street 91 after allegedly being beaten to death.

The graphic photo showed the feline sprawled out across the floor, covered in what appeared to be its own blood.

In addition, the follower told SGFOLLOWSALL that the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the police have been informed of the incident.

They also urged witnesses to come forward to share any information regarding the alleged assault.

SPCA suspects cat fell from height

Speaking to MS News, SPCA executive director Aarthi Sankar stated that the organisation was alerted of the case at 10am on Monday (2 Sept) and a rescue officer arrived on-site shortly after.

However, the deceased cat had already been claimed by its owner at the time of arrival and the bloodstained premises had been washed up by a cleaner.

SPCA was unable to confirm the cause of death as the cat’s body had already been removed by its owner, but it speculated that the feline could have fallen from height as the owner’s home was not meshed and the injuries “appeared consistent with other high rise syndrome cases”.

The organisation also added that it was seeking more information regarding the matter.

Witnesses are advised to call SPCA’s 24/7 hotline at 6287 5355 or email inspector@spca.org.sg.

