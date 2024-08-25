Pasir Ris community cat found dead 9 days after vanishing, carcass decomposed beyond recognition

Carers question mystery of Pasir Ris community cat found dead away from his usual block

The carers of a community cat from Pasir Ris were devastated after he was found dead nine days after his mysterious disappearance.

By the time they found him, his carcass was decomposed beyond recognition.

Pasir Ris community cat went missing on 7 Aug

The sad tale was told on Instagram by community cat rescue service @ourdearmoggies in a post on 21 Aug.

It said Nyny, who was only about three years old, was last seen on the evening of 7 Aug.

To find him, they put up posters of him around the estate and posted appeals for information on Facebook.

They also searched through his immediate estate and looked into neighbouring estates but to no avail.

Pasir Ris community cat found dead on 16 Aug

On 16 Aug, his carer received a tip-off that the carcass of a cat had been seen.

In fact, the informant saw it on 9 Aug.

She rushed over, hoping it wasn’t Nyny.

Unfortunately, a scan of his microchip confirmed that it was indeed him.

Carcass was decomposed beyond recognition

What made this more heart-shattering was that Nyny’s carcass was “decomposed beyond recognition”. His carer said:

His head to limbs blackened, only a hint of him was left at the tip of his tabby tail.

She lamented that he never got a fighting chance and no possibility of treatment at a vet. Instead, his death left him with many questions, namely:

How did he end up IN a bush away from his usual block, ALONG the main road? At a block he didn’t frequent as much. How many days was he left lying here? What if one of us found him sooner? Was he in pain for a long time? WHAT happened?

Due to the condition of Nyny’s carcass, no post-mortem was able to be done.

They were also unable to check for wounds, which would’ve given them a clue as to how he died.

They did find a crack on the right side of his skull, making them wonder if he had been hit by a bike or PMD before being left in the bushes.

If that happened, they wished the culprit had sought help or at least posted on social media instead of leaving him to die in pain, saying:

He was a perfectly healthy and loving cat, and you have permanently robbed him of his life.

Nyny sent off on 17 Aug

Eventually, his carers sent Nyny off on 17 Aug.

They also set up a “memorial wall of love” so those who loved him could paste messages written on post-its.

They have kept his bones in an urn at home, where he’s now “safe”.

Nyny was a street rescue

Nyny was a street rescue who was born in a household that bred its first male cat with other long-furred female cats.

As they had new kittens every two to three months, they abandoned papa cat and batch after batch of kittens.

When they first saw Nyny he was “feral”, having been thrown onto the streets alone. After tracking him for at least seven months, they sterilised and rehabilitated him.

Under their care, he became an affectionate cat who loved to cuddle up in laps and make eye contact while hugging.

After letting down his walls, Nyny “encapsulated what it was like to be a well-adjusted community cat, self-assured and happy”, they said.

His carers faced challenges

However, his carers faced challenges in caring for him, including “intolerance” from the Resident Committee (RC) chair.

The chair allegedly “targeted a few feeders and repeatedly removed the cats’ water bowls and beds”, they said.

They also claimed that the repeated removal of cat beds caused Nyny to venture beyond his immediate block in the following months, leading to his departure.

They planned to put him into a boarding or foster care before finding a forever home for him, but he was taken away too soon.

Even when his carcass was found, the RC in charge came over to demand its removal, they said.

They appealed to the public to contact them if they witnessed any accidents, kidnapping or foul play involving community cats.

Featured image adapted from @ourdearmoggies on Instagram.