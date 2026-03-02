1,284 suspected Kpods, luxury watches & cars seized in CNB anti-drug operation

CNB arrests 5 S’poreans with suspected Kpods, luxury watches & cars also seized

An anti-drug operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) last week resulted in a haul of 1,284 suspected e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate, known as ‘Kpods’.

Five Singaporeans were arrested, with luxury watches and cars seized from two of them, said CNB in a news release on Monday (2 March).

Man arrested after violent struggle in Bedok North

Last Wednesday (25 Feb) evening, CNB officers headed to Bedok North based on a tip-off.

They arrested a 36-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug-related offences.

As he put up a violent struggle, “necessary force” was used to restrain him.

50 suspected Kpods were also seized.

1,084 suspected Kpods seized in Woodlands self-storage facility

Later that evening, the operation gathered pace as a 29-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at the junction of Sembawang Road and Mandai Avenue.

He is also suspected of drug-related offences.

The man was escorted to a self-storage facility in the vicinity of Woodlands Close.

Inside a unit of the facility, 1,084 suspected Kpods were seized.

The man’s luxury car was also seized.

Suspected Kpods & various luxury items found in Yishun condo

At the same time, CNB officers were raiding a residential unit in the vicinity of Miltonia Close, an executive condominium in Yishun.

There, a 37-year-old Singaporean man and a 29-year-old Singaporean woman were arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

In the unit, numerous vape-related products were uncovered, among them 145 suspected Kpods and nine vapes believed to contain etomidate.

Several high luxury watches were also found on the premises.

The man owned two luxury vehicles, both of which were seized.

Finally, the search also turned up cash amounting to S$243,451.35 and small amounts of foreign currencies.

Man arrested, Kpods seized from Woodlands unit

The last raid was carried out in the early hours of last Thursday (26 Feb) morning, at a residential unit in the vicinity of Woodlands Drive.

A 19-year-old Singaporean man was arrested there for suspected drug-related offences.

Numerous vape-related products were seized from his unit, including five suspected Kpods.

Investigations into suspects ongoing: CNB

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing, CNB said.

Since 1 Sept 2025, those convicted of selling and distributing Kpods face between two and 10 years in prison and between two and five strokes of the cane under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973.

Importers may be jailed for three to 20 years and receive five to 15 strokes of the cane.

