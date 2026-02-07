99 suspected drug offenders arrested over 5-day operation, 75 suspected Kpods seized

99 suspected drug offenders arrested & more than S$38K of drugs seized

A sweeping anti-drug operation across five days netted 99 suspected drug offenders and seized more than S$38,000 worth of drugs.

Among the items seized were 75 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate, known as ‘Kpods’, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release on Saturday (7 Feb).

Anti-drug operation was from 2-6 Feb

The islandwide operation took place from Monday (2 Feb) to Friday (6 Feb), CNB said.

It covered locations including Ang Mo Kio, Chua Chu Kang, Jurong, Marine Parade, Marsiling and Sembawang.

Among the items seized were about:

210g of cannabis

146g of heroin

80g of ‘Ice’

7g of ketamine

100 Tapentadol tablets

11 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

a small amount of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS)

an LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamp

a bottle of methadone

many vape-related products, including 75 suspected ‘Kpods’

S$7,075.35 in cash

2 suspected drug offenders arrested in Tengah on 3 Feb

Notably, a residential unit in the vicinity of Tengah was raided on Tuesday (3 Feb) morning.

CNB officers had to forcefully enter the unit as the two Singaporean occupants refused to allow them to enter the unit and the rooms they were in.

The duo — a 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman — were subsequently arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

In the unit, a small amount of ‘Ice’ and drug paraphernalia was found and seized.

Suspected drug trafficker arrested in Chua Chu Kang

The Tengah raid led to another at a residential unit in the vicinity of Chua Chu Kang on Wednesday (4 Feb) morning.

There, a 26-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences.

In his bedroom, about 123g of cannabis, 6g of ketamine and drug paraphernalia were seized.

5 suspected drug offenders arrested in Marsiling on 5 Feb

On Thursday (5 Feb), another five suspected drug offenders were arrested in the vicinity of Marsiling.

Multiple operations were launched that morning, with two Singaporean men arrested in their respective homes along Marsiling Lane.

The 63-year-old man was nabbed for suspected drug abuse and the 65-year-old man is suspected of drug trafficking offences.

A small amount of heroin and drug paraphernalia was seized from the 65-year-old man’s flat after a search.

At the same time, follow-up operations were conducted at several residential units in the vicinity of Marsiling Road.

In one unit, a 52-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug abuse.

In another unit, two other Singaporean men were arrested — the 60-year-old was nabbed for suspected drug trafficking offences while the 69-year-old is suspected of drug abuse.

After a search, about 15g of heroin, 12g of ‘Ice’, drug paraphernalia and S$6,626.60 in cash was seized.

Investigations into suspects ongoing: CNB

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing, CNB said.

According to CNB, trafficking a controlled drug, offering to do so, or any act or offer in preparation for or for the purpose of trafficking, is an offence under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973 (MDA).

This applies whether the offender acts on their own behalf or on behalf of someone else, even if that other person is overseas.

Additionally, those who import, sell or distribute Kpods will face prosecution under the MDA.

Featured image adapted from Central Narcotics Bureau.