34-year-old S’porean mother arrested after drugs found in her children’s bedroom in Punggol

Drugs including cannabis & ‘Ice’ found behind door of children’s bedroom in Punggol

Drugs have been found in the children’s bedroom of a home where a 34-year-old mother was arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

The woman was nabbed in the vicinity of Edgedale Plains in Punggol, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a media release on Friday (16 Jan).

The Singaporean woman was arrested on Monday (12 Jan) afternoon, during a CNB raid on the residential unit.

A search of the unit turned up a plastic box found hidden behind the door of her children’s bedroom.

Inside was about 160g of cannabis and 59g of ‘Ice’, CNB said.

Drug paraphernalia was also found.

88 arrested & S$23K of drugs seized in CNB operation

The woman was among 88 suspected drug offenders arrested during a recent six-day operation conducted by CNB.

From 11 Jan to 16 Jan, officers raided locations across Singapore, including Bedok, Woodlands, Race Course Road and Telok Kurau.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than S$23,000, and comprise about:

213g of cannabis

170g of ‘Ice’

1g of heroin

five ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

23 Erimin-5 tablets

vape-related products, including 37 suspected ‘Kpods’

A total of S$1,122.05 in cash was also seized.

2 S’porean men arrested in Hougang

During one of the raids, a 39-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug offences on Tuesday (13 Jan) morning.

He was in his residential unit in the vicinity of Hougang Avenue 5, which was searched.

A small amount of ‘Ice’, five ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, 2 Erimin-5 tablets and drug paraphernalia were uncovered.

Later, another occupant of the unit, a 55-year-old Singaporean man, was arrested.

CNB officers had spotted him throwing a box into a dustbin in the void deck of the block.

The disposed box was retrieved, and found to contain 19 Erimin-5 tablets.

Foreign national nabbed in Punggol

On the same afternoon, CNB received a tip-off and arrested a third man.

The 50-year-old male foreign national was nabbed at a residential unit in the vicinity of Punggol Way.

He is suspected of drug trafficking offences.

The unit was searched, and 7g of ‘Ice’ and various drug paraphernalia were recovered.

Death penalty possible for trafficking over 500g of cannabis

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing, CNB said.

According to CNB, trafficking in a controlled drug, offering to do so, or any act or offer in preparation for or for the purpose of trafficking, is an offence under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973 (MDA).

This applies whether the offender acts on their own behalf or on behalf of someone else, even if that other person is overseas.

Those convicted of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Additionally, those who import, sell or distribute Kpods will face prosecution under the MDA.

Featured image adapted from Central Narcotics Bureau and Google Maps.