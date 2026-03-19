Naturalised footballer Kyoga Nakamura finds comfort in S’pore as Lions eye historic homecoming

MS Features: Kyoga Nakamura, the midfielder determined to cap off Singapore’s successful campaign

When Kyoga Nakamura was unveiled as Thai outfit Bangkok United’s latest signing in June 2025, it was set to be a chapter full of promise for the Japanese-born Singaporean midfielder.

But just six months later, with his family struggling to adapt to life in Thailand, the 29-year-old father of two decided to cut short his stay and return to Singapore with the Lion City Sailors.

“Bangkok United had many quality players, and I was happy to be a part of them. But we were on such a tight schedule, and sometimes had eight or nine games in one month,” he said.

“Especially for away matches, I often went two or three weeks without seeing my wife and daughters.”

That experience only deepened Kyoga’s appreciation for Singapore, and he is set to don the national jersey once again.

On 31 March, he will represent the country at Singapore’s final AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier against Bangladesh at the National Stadium.

Lion returns to Singapore

After plying his trade in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) since 2019 and fulfilling FIFA’s five-year residency rule, Kyoga finally received his Singapore citizenship on 25 Oct 2024, and has never looked back since.

He took the opportunity to grow his career in Thailand last year, but returned to Singapore with his family’s interests at heart.

Kyoga’s overseas stint saw his family living in the countryside instead of the city, which meant that many things were inaccessible, including finding a suitable school for his five-year-old daughter.

“I may be a football player, but I’m also a father first, and my priority is my family,” said Kyoga.

“Singapore is my home, and I’m really happy to be back.”

The midfielder has now played 17 games for the Singapore national team, a fact that “surprises” him.

“But I still get emotional every time I put on the national jersey, and I always give my all. Each game means a lot to me,” said Kyoga.

Wants to celebrate historic moment with home fans

The Lions recently made history by qualifying for the Asian Cup after an unbeaten campaign, with a famous 2–1 win away at Hong Kong on 18 Nov 2025 that sealed top spot in Group C.

Such a monumental feat deserves a proper celebration at home, and Kyoga is eager to share this moment with the fans.

“We have already qualified for the tournament, but we want to celebrate this achievement with everyone,” he said.

“Many fans were there with us when we did so in Hong Kong, but there were also many who were watching from home. This is our chance to celebrate this big milestone in front of the whole country.”

What it means to represent Singapore

But just 12 months before that historic night when he played the full 90 minutes in Hong Kong, Kyoga was donning the national strip for the very first time as he made his debut in a friendly match against Myanmar at the National Stadium.

“I was really nervous before the game, but those nerves disappeared the moment I started singing the national anthem. It meant a lot to me and gave me the motivation to put everything I had into my game,” said Kyoga, who went on to be named Man of the Match.

This career highlight still doesn’t surpass the win over Hong Kong, where the Lions came from behind to claim a decisive three points in a winner-takes-all match.

“This is the biggest achievement of my career so far, as I’ve always wanted to play in the Asian Cup,” explained Kyoga.

“We were confident in the squad that we had, so even when we fell behind, we trusted each other and managed to make history for the country.”

Support system helps with pressure to perform

The midfielder has featured in many high-pressure matches throughout his career, but representing the national team carries a different level of responsibility.

As a naturalised Singaporean, he is fully aware of the stakes each time he steps onto the pitch.

“There is pressure every time because I am now Singaporean, and the whole country is watching how I carry myself on and off the pitch,” said Kyoga.

“But I am willing to bear this responsibility, and I believe in the strong mindset I have. I will always give my best on the pitch and stay humble.”

For support, he leans on his close-knit bond with Lions head coach Gavin Lee, with whom he spent five years at former club BG Tampines Rovers, as well as his close friendships within the squad, including long-time roommate Irfan Najeeb.

But it’s his young family — his wife and two daughters, aged five and one — that provides Kyoga with his greatest source of support and motivation.

“Whether I’m playing at home or away, my family is always there watching me,” he said.

“My daughter sometimes asks, ‘Why did Daddy not win? Why did Daddy not score?’ That drives me to give my best for her.”

Ending on a high note

His family will certainly be in the crowd when the Lions troop out to take on Bangladesh at the end of the month, with Kyoga insisting that even after qualifying for the continental showpiece, the importance of the game will not be lost on the team.

“We want to celebrate with the fans, but we also need to get all three points and finish the campaign on a high. It’s always an honour to play in front front of our home fans, so we hope they can come down in numbers,” said Kyoga, who is set to face Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury in midfield.

“He is a very good player, but the opponent does not matter to me. Whether I’m facing him, Messi, or Ronaldo, I will still give my best.”

With greater horizons ahead for Kyoga and the Lions, a grin immediately spread across his face at the mention of which country he most wanted to face in next year’s Asian Cup.

“Japan!” he said cheekily. “It’s my dream to play against my birth country, and I am looking forward to singing the Singapore national anthem in front of them.”

Catch Kyoga and the Lions in action against Bangladesh on 31 March

Besides the football to be played on the field, fans in Singapore can look forward to a whole weekend of festivities.

Kallang Wave Mall will buzz with football fun from 28 March, featuring game stations, merchandise displays, and meet-and-greet opportunities with national team players such as captain Hariss Harun and Coach Gavin.

On matchday, fans can soak in the carnival-like atmosphere with activities scattered around the National Stadium, along with live performances by Singaporean artists Shazza and Iman Fandi.

The celebrations will culminate in a spectacular stadium-wide pyrotechnic display after full-time to mark this historic achievement.

Those who want to soak in the atmosphere and be a part of the celebrations can get their tickets here.

Also read: Japan-born football player gets S’pore citizenship, now eligible for ASEAN Championship

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Photography by Ngô Huy Toàn. Featured image adapted from @kyoga_nakamura on Instagram.