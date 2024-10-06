Temple rolls out Labubu toys for Nine Emperor Gods Festival, but some say it’s disrespectful

4 Labubu dolls dressed in devotees’ clothes seen at Nine Emperor Gods Festival ceremony

Jumping on the Labubu trend, a temple in Tampines rolled out four of the popular toys at a ceremony for the Nine Emperor Gods Festival.

Images of the dolls dressed in outfits typically worn by devotees were posted in a TikTok video that has already gained more than 750,000 views and 53,000 likes.

Captioned “this Labubu trend has gone too far”, the clip shows priests and other temple workers posing gamely with the cute toys.

While one might not associate Labubu dolls, which are popular among the young, with a traditional Taoist festival like Nine Emperor Gods, those at the ceremony seemed happy to have them around.

At least one was apparently even brought along for the “water invitation ceremony” at Changi Beach.

Asked to explain what was happening, the OP said the temple had dressed up Labubu dolls as devotees for the Nine Emperor Gods Festival.

MP Baey Yam Keng poses with Labubu toys

Even Tampines MP Baey Yam Keng got into the act, sharing a photo on Facebook of himself with two Labubu toys dressed in all-white garb — not the colours of his political party but the attire of devotees at Nine Emperor Gods Festival.

In his post, he said he was invited by Ling Lian Bao Dian Kew Ong Yah (凌莲宝殿斗母宫) in a ceremony to welcome the Nine Emperor God from the sea on 1 Oct.

He was happy to see young devotees taking part in the 11-day long Taoist tradition, he added.

Some netizens say it’s disrespectful

Netizens’ reactions were mixed. Among the more than 500 comments on the TikTok video, some loved the idea, saying the Labubu toys were cute. Others found the dolls ugly.

Even those who liked the dolls, however, weren’t too keen on them being used in this way, with one detractor calling it an “obsession”.

Another Labubu fan said it disrespected the temple, though it was the temple that came up with the idea.

A netizen who felt that it was “disrespectful behaviour” asked why the “Taoism Association” (i.e. the Singapore Taoist Federation) didn’t call it out.

Temple prepared Labubu toys for Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Ling Lian Bao Dian Kew Ong Yah chairman Chen Jingliang (transliterated from Mandarin) told 8world News that the temple prepared four Labubu toys to take part in the event — one big and three small.

Temple directors specially made clothes for them — white shirts and pants with a yellow sash and white headgear — so that they could resemble devotees, he added.

They did this after realising that the Labubu craze in Singapore could help draw younger people to the Nine Emperor Gods Festival.

The dolls were unveiled at the welcoming ceremony on 1 Oct and were warmly welcomed by devotees, he said.

25-year-old part-time Taoist priest Li Zhitong (transliterated from Mandarin), who posted the TikTok video, said he didn’t know much about the Labubu trend.

However, the toys have “strengthened the relationship” of devotees and they all find it “cute”.

Not disrespectful as toys are ‘devotees’: Temple chairman

Responding to those who said including the toys in the event was disrespectful, Mr Chen said the dolls were “devotees”.

It’s only disrespectful to the gods if they were used as sacrifices, he added.

After seeing the TikTok video, many people came to the temple to see the Labubu toys, especially those from Gen Z.

Labubu will also take part in the sending-off ceremony on 11 Oct and will be brought to other temples for group prayers that day.

Mr Zhuo Hongshan (transliterated from Mandarin), chairman of Kew Ong Yah Temple in Upper Serangoon, said many temples nowadays are trying to catch up with trends.

While we should respect the gods, many things are up to the person and “there’s no right or wrong”, he added, saying:

It’s the person who does it, not the god. Since it’s controlled by humans, one can choose not to participate if one doesn’t like it.

