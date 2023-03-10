Lamp Post Knocked Down During Serangoon Road Traffic Accident, 3 People Taken To Hospital

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Lamp Post Knocked Down During Serangoon Road Traffic Accident, Falls Across Lavender Street

Traffic accidents usually cause jams, but one on Friday (10 Mar) might have caused more congestion than usual.

That’s because a lamp post was knocked down, blocking traffic on Lavender Street.

Three people were also taken to hospital as a result of the crash.

Silver Toyota seen on pavement

In photos and videos circulated over messaging apps, a silver Toyota car can be seen on the pavement at the junction of Serangoon Road and Lavender Street.

It was standing stationary in the corner space outside the Spacepod @ Hive hostel.

How it got there is anyone’s guess, considering Lavender Street is a two-way road and it’s not possible to turn right from Serangoon Road without cutting across the lane heading towards Balestier Road.

Lamp post falls in Serangoon accident, black car was under it

Besides the silver Toyota, other cars were involved.

The accident apparently caused a lamp post to fall across three lanes of Lavender Street, and also cause damage to at least two cars.

Photos showed a stationary black car whose bonnet was immediately under the lamp post. The extent of its damage couldn’t be seen because a grey tarp had been placed over the car.

However, the silver car’s bonnet and doors had clearly suffered significant damage, as well as an electrical junction box on the roadside.

Other photos showed a blue Honda immediately in front of the black car that appeared to suffer damage to its windshield and front passenger door.

Workers seen pushing Toyota

Besides an ambulance from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), two construction vehicles were seen at the accident site.

A video showed a group of workers pushing the Toyota, seemingly attempting to move it.

In the same video, a woman could be seen standing nearby with what appeared to be blood running down the left side of her face.

Later, another person comes over and puts a piece of cloth on her face to stop the bleeding.

Accident involved 4 cars & 2 pedestrians

The police were alert to the accident at about 2.20pm, they told The Straits Times (ST).

It involved a total of four cars and two pedestrians, they added.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) issued a tweet about it at 3.13pm.

The SCDF took three people to Tan Tock Seng Hospital while conscious — a female passenger, 52, and two male pedestrians aged 35 and 40.

An 84-year-old driver is assisting the police with their investigations, which are currently ongoing.

MS News wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

