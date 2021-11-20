S’pore To M’sia Land VTL Will Be Decided By End-Nov

Singapore and Malaysia have traditionally enjoyed close ties.

This isn’t just due to our geographical proximity, but also because we’ve come to treasure our cross-Causeway friendships and relationships over the years.

That’s why it’s heartening to hear that if talks for our Singapore to Malaysia land VTL go as planned, those who’ve been separated from their loved ones due to the pandemic, may be able to be reunited before 2021 ends.

Here’s a summary of all we know about the latest plan for Singapore’s VTL with Malaysia.

Singapore to Malaysia land VTL may open by end-Nov

Singapore is prioritising the talks to reopen a VTL with Malaysia – most likely via our land routes through Johor Bahru – and targeting a launch date of end-Nov, the Covid-19 Multi-Ministry Task Force (MMTF) announced on Saturday (20 Nov).

In response to a media query about 29 Nov mentioned as a possible reopening date by Johor’s minister, Minister Gan Kim Yong mentioned that he was “optimistic” they would be able to open up by the “end of the month” aka end-November – if all things go smoothly.

Though an exact date has yet to be confirmed, a quota will be most likely be set for the “number of travellers each day”.

The reason is also because both countries would like to prioritise those who wish to “reunite with their family members”, Mr Gan quipped.

May lift quota to accommodate SG-MY travel in next phase

After this phase runs smoothly, the authorities will then revisit plans to broaden the “scope to allow more people to travel”.

The Straits Times reports that over 100,000 Malaysians were “stuck in Singapore” in the wake of the border closure, and it’s expected that this measure will help them be reunited with their fams over the festive season.

Opportunity for families to be reunited

It’s definitely heartening to hear that both countries are working together to find a way to allow families who’ve been separated along the Causeway to reunite.

We hope that everything goes smoothly, and we’ll keep you posted once more details are firmed up.

