Sentosa Sky Lantern Festival attendees who report to CASE to get full refund by 31 March

President of the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) Melvin Yong announced that attendees of the Singapore Sky Lantern Festival (SSLF) will receive a full refund after the lantern release fiasco.

He took to Facebook to share that CASE and event organiser Asian Couture and Boutique had reached an agreement to provide customers with a refund.

Affected individuals will be eligible for a full refund if they lodge their complaint with CASE by Sunday (31 March).

On Wednesday (27 March), Mr Yong provided an update on the SSLF controversy in a Facebook post.

He mentioned all 68 attendees who have filed a report with CASE regarding the SSLF will receive a full refund.

Asian Couture and Boutique also agreed to provide a full refund to attendees who lodge their complaint with CASE by 11.59pm on Sunday (31 March).

Mr Yong told The Straits Times (ST) that CASE will “continue to protect consumers’ interests and work closely with businesses to achieve the best possible outcome.”

Attendees were not allowed to release lanterns

The long-awaited refunds come after attendees were let down during the SSLF on 21 Feb.

After arriving for the ticketed event, attendees were told they could not release their lanterns due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Instead, they received LED lights in place of real candles.

News later emerged that the event organisers were unable to obtain the necessary licences and clearance to meet safety requirements mandated by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

An SCDF spokesperson told MS News that organisers of the SSLF failed to adhere to fire safety guidelines, thus prohibiting the release of the sky lanterns.

Many attendees were extremely disappointed by the outcome of the event.

Attendees wishing to claim their refund can contact CASE via its hotline at 6277 5100 or through its website here.

