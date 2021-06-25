Driver Gets Jail For Pointing Laser Beam At Motorists

During peak hours, it’s understandable that every driver might want to reach their destination as soon as possible.

While most complain when there’s busy traffic, Mr Patrick Ong, on the other hand, resorted to using a laser pointer to solve the problem.

Having aimed laser beams at motorists to make them give way on 2 separate occasions, the 52-year-old was handed a 2-week jail term.

Man wants driver in front to change lanes

At around 5pm on 2 Sep 2020, Ong was driving along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), reports The Straits Times (ST).

He was travelling directly behind Mr Lim Chee Yong’s car on the rightmost lane.

According to TODAY Online, Ong felt that Mr Lim was driving too slowly at 80km/h and wanted him to change lanes.

However, 80km/h is already the maximum speed limit on expressway tunnels, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Nonetheless, Ong reportedly flashed his high beams and turned on his hazard lights to signal Mr Lim to switch lanes.

Aims laser pointer at car rearview mirror on KPE

But luck would have it that Mr Lim couldn’t immediately change lanes due to other cars on his left.

That’s when Ong allegedly took out his laser pointer and aimed at Mr Lim’s rearview mirror, reports ST.

Speaking in court, Ong reportedly admitted his intention for the beam to reflect into Mr Lim’s eyes, forcing him to change lanes.

Mr Lim, understandably, felt some irritation in his eyes and had trouble focusing on the road ahead, reports TODAY Online.

Shines laser beam twice for 22 seconds

Having shone his laser beam for 13 seconds, Ong successfully made Mr Lim change to the middle lane.

However, he aimed the laser pointer at Mr Lim again, even though the latter had moved to the middle lane.

TODAY Online stated that Ong only stopped targetting Mr Lim when the latter’s car was no longer in sight.

This was apparently Ong’s second time resorting to a laser pointer to distract motorists, the previous incident being in Feb 2020.

For performing a rash act endangering human life, the court sentenced him to a jail term of 2 weeks, which he’d start serving from today (25 Jun).

Be polite & considerate towards one another

Mr Patrick Ong’s act was not only inconsiderate, but it also put others’ safety at risk.

We hope his punishment can help remind all road users to be courteous towards one another.

