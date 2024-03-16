Food centre inspired by S’pore’s Lau Pa Sat to be built in Jakarta, ready by end-2025

‘Rukan Lau Pa Sat’ in north Jakarta township will have more than 50 stalls

Many of Singapore’s famous landmarks like the Merlion and Marina Bay Sands have been recreated by admirers in other countries, and it’s now the turn of another iconic building.

Lau Pa Sat — a national monument in the heart of our Central Business District (CBD) that many office workers pass by daily — is set to be replicated in Indonesia.

The new food centre will be located in a township in north Jakarta and is set to open by the end of 2025.

Rukan Lau Pa Sat will be part of mixed development in north Jakarta

Named “Rukan Lau Pa Sat”, the food centre will be one of the features of the Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) township, a residential community near the Java Sea coast, according to the mixed development’s website.

It will be nestled among shophouses with a “Peranakan theme” inspired by Singapore’s very own Lau Pa Sat.

Rukan Lau Pa Sat will also be adjacent to Osaka PIK2, a cluster of residences in PIK named after the Japanese city, and close to the Tokyo Riverside Apartment.

While Osaka PIK2 is estimated to be about 4 hectares (ha), Rukan Lau Pa Sat will make up about 6,500 square metres (0.65ha) of it.

Rukan Lau Pa Sat in Jakarta will have more than 50 stalls

PIK property developer Agung Sedayu Group told The Straits Times (ST) that Rukan Lau Pa Sat will have more than 50 food stalls.

It will serve food from Indonesia and the region catered to the masses, similar to the original Lau Pa Sat, Agung Sedayu Group chief executive officer (CEO) Steven Kusumo said.

He added that they aim to “bring the world to Indonesia” for PIK’s residents and visitors.

Rukan Lau Pa Sat will have a Satay Street

One of the most famous features of Singapore’s Lau Pa Sat is its open-air Satay Street, where diners feast under the night sky.

Mr Kusumo hopes to emulate this in Rukan Lau Pa Sat, which will sell various versions of sate, as it’s called in Indonesia, according to how it’s cooked across different parts of the country.

The food centre will also be integrated with other amenities like event spaces, restaurants, retail outlets and residences within walking distance.

Lau Pa Sat’s features features will be adapted & tweaked

One of the reasons Mr Kusamo and his team chose Lau Pa Sat is because they “really love” its architecture, he was quoted as saying.

This includes the 19th-century market’s distinctive colonial-themed design and orange roofing.

While these features seem to be duplicated in Rukan Lau Pa Sat, he noted that they would have to “adapt” and “tweak the idea”.

This is so that “it does not just become a copy and paste of Singapore’s one”, he added.

Development also inspired by Japanese & Chinese structures

Lau Pa Sat isn’t the only recognisable foreign structure that PIK pays homage to.

Next to it will be Taman Doa Akita, or Our Lady of Akita Prayer Garden, which opened on 16 Dec 2023. It’s inspired by the similar-looking Seitai Hoshikai convent in Akita, Japan.

PIK also has a “Chinatown” food strip that’s meant to resemble a traditional hutong, or alley, in China.

This area even comes complete with a pagoda.

PIK, which spans some 3,900ha, is more than eight times the size of Sentosa, ST reported.

