Singaporeans Eye Lawrence Wong & Ong Ye Kung For Singapore’s Next PM

On Thursday (8 Apr), news of Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat stepping down as the 4G leader shook the nation.

The move left Singaporeans wondering who will be the one to fill DPM Heng’s shoes and become the frontrunner for Singapore’s next Prime Minister (PM).

On the same evening, MS News conducted a poll on Telegram to find out who Singaporeans think will emerge as the frontrunner among 4 likely candidates — the results are pretty telling.

37% of respondents picked Education Minister Mr Lawrence Wong, while 33% chose Mr Ong Ye Kung, the current Minister for Transport.

You can see the results of the poll here.

Poll shows Mr Wong & Mr Ong as favourites for PM job

Among the 3,300 voters who took part in the poll, a slight majority – 37% – are eyeing Mr Lawrence Wong for our next PM.

Mr Lawrence Wong is currently the Minister for Education and the Second Minister for Finance.

At just 48 years old, Mr Wong is also the second-youngest candidate among the 4 Ministers.

The first runner-up is Mr Ong Ye Kung, whom 33% of respondents think could fill DPM Heng’s position.

The 51-year-old is now the Minister for Transport. He also sits on the board of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Fewer root for Mr Chan & Mr Lee

A quarter of the respondents think Mr Chan Chun Sing is next in line to be Singapore’s PM.

At 51 years old, Mr Chan is the Minister for Trade and Industry.

He also ranks highest amongst the 4 candidates in PAP’s Central Executive Committee, just behind DPM Heng as the party’s Second Assistant Secretary-General.

The remaining 5% of respondents voted for Mr Desmond Lee, the youngest amongst the 4.

The 44-year-old is currently serving as Minister for National Development.

Nationwide anticipation for next PM

Mr Heng’s decision to step aside certainly came as shocking news for many Singaporeans.

Though it’s no doubt a setback in our nation’s leadership succession, all eyes will now be on the cabinet reshuffle that will reportedly take place in about 2 weeks’ time — in particular, the person who will take over the finance portfolio vacated by DPM Heng.

Till then, we guess everything can and will be mere speculation.

