Lazarus Island Will Soon Have Tiny Houses For Short Stays, Bookings Open In April

Eco-Friendly Tiny Houses To Be Available On Lazarus Island For Short Getaways

Many know Lazarus Island for its pristine beaches that offer some tranquillity away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Besides dropping by for a quick visit, you will soon be able to book stays in tiny houses for a short getaway on the island.

While serving as hospitality facilities, these eco-friendly houses ensure that visitors have minimal impact on the rich biodiversity and environment of the island.

Tiny Away Escape @ Lazarus island will be for bookings from April.

5 tiny houses to be built on Lazarus Island

During the Committee of Supply debate on Tuesday (28 Feb), Trade and Industry Minister Alvin Tan announced that tiny houses will soon be set up at Lazarus Island for visitors to enjoy.

The project by Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) aims to make the Southern Islands a “light-touch” destination that allows guests to enjoy and connect with the tranquil and rustic island charm.

The five units that will be available for short-term stay will be the first accommodations on Lazarus Island. Each standalone unit measures between 150 and 170 sq ft.

Tiny houses reduce visitors’ carbon footprint

With features that keep them in line with sustainable practices, these tiny houses will reduce visitors’ carbon footprint.

The house alone comprises sustainable composite building materials which are byproducts of recycled plastic and wood fibre.

Other than their durability, these materials can be repurposed into composite cladding to construct more tiny houses at the end of their lifespan.

These houses will mainly run on solar energy but will still have the grid as a backup source.

Meanwhile, high-tech food waste recycling systems will reduce and recycle guests’ food waste.

Even the complimentary shampoo and body wash within each home are biodegradable.

Convenience store & glamping experiences in the works

SDC has also been launching Sentosa as a gateway to the wider cluster of Southern Islands.

Since 2021, visitors can get to the Southern Islands via a 15-minute boat ride from the Sentosa Cove jetty.

From around June, visitors can look forward to more new amenities and leisure activities on the island.

They include a convenience store, overnight glamping experiences, and non-motorised water activities.

Currently, visitors can enjoy bicycle rentals and check out the Glasshouse, an air-conditioned multi-purpose space with stunning views.

The Glasshouse also provides a unique “out of the boardroom” green MICE experience.

For more information about how to get to Lazarus Island, you may see the details here.

More holiday options within the country

Taking a quick breather from daily life and seeking an escape has become somewhat of a necessity in hectic Singapore.

No need to look far for a relaxing getaway, now that more options are becoming available.

If you’re planning such a vacation in the future, keep a lookout for updates on the tiny homes on Lazarus Island.

Featured image courtesy of Big Tiny Pte Ltd.