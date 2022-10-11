Bicycle & Scooter Kiosk Opening On St John’s Island, Rentals Cost S$25 For 2 Hours

Bicycle & Scooter Rental Available On St John’s Island From 14 Oct

During the pandemic, Singaporeans were not able to travel overseas, but many found joy in discovering the beauty of our very own country.

One place many enjoyed visiting was the Southern Islands. And now, journeying around the island would be more convenient with this upcoming addition.

Green transportation firm Gogreen announced they would open a new bicycle and scooter rental kiosk at St John’s Island.

The Gogreen kiosk will open from Friday (14 Oct) onwards.

Rental at St John’s Island costs S$25 for 2 hours

St John’s Island’s new bicycle and scooter rental kiosk will be run by Gogreen, which also operates at Sentosa Island.

According to their website, they will be offering a promotion rate of S$25 for two-hour rentals. The usual price is S$34.

The kiosk is just a five-minute walk away from the St John Island Pier.

With bicycles and scooters, visitors can enjoy both St John Island and Lazarus Island on well-paved roads.

Rental requirements are as follows:

Kick scooter minimum age requirement: 3 years old and above

Bicycle minimum age requirement: 5 years old and above

Acknowledgement of indemnity form

Rentals will be available for booking from 14 Oct onwards at limited timeslots — 10am, 12pm, and 2pm.

However, do note that the kiosk is only open from Fridays to Mondays and will be closed from Tuesdays to Thursdays.

Gogreen sells picnic mats & kites

Besides bicycles and kick scooters, Gogreen also has beach mats, waterproof tents, and kites available for sale.

These will be offered as add-ons during the rental of bicycles and scooters.

The picnic mat, which fits two to three people, will cost S$19.90. As for the automatic tent that comfortably fits four, it costs S$75.

If you fancy some kite flying on the picturesque islands, Gogreen offers their branded kite at S$15.

Rental bookings can also be made on Klook, where packages for kite flying and rental of bicycles or scooters are available at a discounted rate of S$35.

Visit Southern Islands for a scenic bike ride

To get to St John’s Island, you can book a ferry via Marina South Ferries or Singapore’s Southern Islands Ferry Services.

But do remember to make advanced bookings for your bicycle or scooter rentals here.

Once you arrive at St John’s Island, the Gogreen kiosk will be just a short five minutes walk away.

Gogreen @ St John’s Island

Address: 8 St John’s Island, 098602

Opening Hours: 10am-4.30pm (Mon and Fri), 10am-5pm (Sat and Sun)

So if you and your friends have been planning a weekend nature getaway, you can consider visiting the Southern Islands for a scenic bicycle ride.

Featured image adapted from Gogreen.