Sun Xueling visits Le Le in China, says he’s eating well & living with panda ‘housemates’

Sun Xueling visits Le Le the panda in China

Three months after arriving in China, Singapore’s first giant panda cub Le Le is adjusting well to his new environment.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling observed this herself when she visited him in Dujiangyan recently.

While there, she captured a video of Le Le together with his panda “housemates”, who are twins.

Le Le is eating well & now weighs 88kg

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (19 March), Ms Sun shared a clip from her visit to the Dujiangyan Panda Base near Chengdu in China.

“[Le Le] is eating very well,” she quipped in her video.

At one point, the cub was seen tucking into his meal of bamboo leaves.

Sitting with a laid-back posture and licking his lips, Le Le was clearly comfortable and enjoying his time there.

In her caption, Ms Sun shared that Le Le has now grown to 88kg. Back in August 2023, the panda weighed 65kg.

Has two ‘housemates’ accompanying him

Inside the enclosure, Le Le was accompanied by two “housemates”, Qingzai and Qingbao.

Ms Sun mentioned that she had asked the resident expert how he was able to identify Le Le.

He replied that among the trio, the cub “has the roundest face and the flattest nose”.

Cubs are well taken care of

There are a total of 45 pandas under the care of 30 staff members, Ms Sun added.

Assuaging any concerns about Le Le’s separation from his parents, the MP explained that panda mothers often leave their babies to fend for themselves after the cubs turn two.

Le Le celebrated his second birthday last year.

Ms Sun also shared that in Dujiangyan, all panda parents do not live together with their cubs.

When the pandas turn two, they would be housed with other cubs to allow them to “play and socialise together”.

