Customer Allegedly Leaves Bugis Thai Eatery Without Paying, They Decide Not To Pursue Matter

Woman Allegedly Leaves Bugis Thai Eatery Without Paying, Caught On CCTV

Many eateries in Singapore operate on a “dine first, pay later” principle where customers pay for their meals only when they’re leaving.

However, that leaves F&B establishments vulnerable to diners daring enough to leave without paying.

A woman allegedly did just that after eating at a Thai barbeque eatery in Bugis.

They have chosen not to pursue the matter despite having caught her on CCTV.

Woman comes alone & orders buffet for one

The incident took place last Sunday (9 July) at Mr Mookata, which is located opposite Bugis Junction at the corner of Liang Seah Street and North Bridge Road.

A woman came to the eatery alone at about 5pm that afternoon, their restaurant manager, named only as Mr Lim, told Shin Min Daily News.

She ordered a buffet set for one, which costs S$29.90.

Including service charge and Goods and Services Tax (GST), the bill would’ve come up to more than S$35.

Customer seemed normal, staff didn’t pay special attention

According to Mr Lim, the woman seemed “normal” and didn’t look like someone who couldn’t afford to pay for her meal.

She stayed for about two hours, during which more and more customers arrived at the eatery.

Thus, the staff didn’t pay special attention to the woman.

Customer allegedly leaves Bugis eatery without paying

At about 7pm, Mr Lim noticed that the woman had left but he didn’t remember her settling her bill.

None of the other staff recalled her paying her bill either.

The manager confirmed that the woman had “dined and dashed” after checking the cash register.

However, the woman’s appearance was caught on CCTV.

The footage reportedly showed the woman, wearing a white top and white pants, quietly taking her backpack and slipping out of the eatery like nothing had happened.

No police report made

Despite having the woman on CCTV footage, Mr Lim said no police report was made.

Generously, the eatery has chosen not to pursue the matter.

He told Shin Min that F&B establishments like theirs already take such “unexpected losses” into consideration.

Not many leave without paying: Bugis eatery

In fact, not many diners leave without paying, said Mr Lim.

However, this isn’t the first time this has happened since the eatery opened in 2021.

They’ve encountered four or five “dine and dash” cases so far. They include customers who came alone as well as those who were in a group, too.

The highest amount they lost was more than S$100, to a group that ordered alcohol on top of food.

The eatery chose to publicise the incident merely as a reminder to other F&B establishments, Mr Lim said.

Magnanimously, he didn’t even want to reveal the woman’s face as he didn’t want her to suffer online backlash.

He just hoped that she would not do this again.

