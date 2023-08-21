Lee Kuan Yew S$10 Commemorative Coins Ready For Collection From 4 Sep, Show Your NRIC & SMS

Collection Of Lee Kuan Yew Commemorative Coins Starts 4 Sep

If you have applied for the 100th Birth Anniversary of Mr Lee Kuan Yew Commemorative Coins, you may collect them starting next month.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on Monday (21 Aug) that they had minted 4 million coins to meet the strong demand.

They have started notifying successful applicants via SMS. Each applicant will get a two-week collection period between 4 Sep and 26 Nov.

Successful applicants who cannot make their collection periods may collect them after 26 Nov. The MAS will then avail the coin to the public on 4 Dec.

MAS minted a total of 4 million Lee Kuan Yew commemorative coins

On Monday (21 Aug), the MAS announced the collection details for the S$10 Commemorative Coin for the 100th Birth Anniversary of Mr Lee Kuan Yew (LKY100).

They shared that they will allocate the full requested quantity to all successful applicants.

The authority has minted a total of four million LKY100 coins, they said.

This amount will meet the demand from over 700,000 applications for 3.3 million coins during the online application exercise.

Successful applicants will be notified from 21 Aug, collection begins on 4 Sep

Starting Monday (21 Aug), MAS will notify successful applicants via SMS. The message will indicate the number of coins the authority has allotted to them.

It will also provide information on a two-week collection period between 4 Sep and 26 Nov, and the bank branch where they can collect their coins.

The notification period will cease on 30 Sep.

On the other hand, if you cannot make it for your collection period, you may do so at your designated bank branch between 27 Nov and 3 Dec.

After that, the MAS will make the remaining coins available to the public at select bank branches from 4 Dec. This includes non-Singaporeans.

Bring your NRIC or birth certificate & SMS notification to collect

MAS has advised successful applicants to adhere to the allocated collection period and designated bank branch. You may also wish to check the bank’s website for the operating hours of your designated bank before going.

When you go to collect your coins, be sure to bring along your NRIC or birth certificate and the MAS SMS notification.

Do note that all SMS notifications from MAS for the LKY100 coin will not contain any clickable URL link nor ask for any upfront payment.

You are to then make a payment of $10 per coin at the bank branch upon collection.

Collection can be done on your behalf as long as the person provides a copy of your NRIC or birth certificate and a screenshot of the SMS notification.

Additionally, the MAS advised applicants not to rush to the banks during the first few days of their collection period. This is to ensure that the banks are not overcrowded.

Featured image adapted from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.