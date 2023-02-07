Commemorative Coin To Be Launched For 100th Birthday Of Lee Kuan Yew, Exhibition Also Planned

Commemorative Coin Among Initiatives Planned For Lee Kuan Yew 100th Anniversary Tribute

Mr Lee Kuan Yew, the founding father of modern Singapore, is perhaps the most respected figure in our nation’s history.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of his birth this year, the government has also lined up some initiatives in the coming months.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will be launching a commemorative coin for the occasion. In addition, a more extensive exhibition on historical milestones is also in the works.

MAS to launch commemorative coin to pay tribute to Lee Kuan Yew

On Tuesday (7 Feb), Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng touched on some of the initiatives government agencies have planned to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Mr Lee’s birth, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports.

For instance, MAS will launch a commemorative coin later this year. The coin will mark a “reminder of Mr Lee’s values and vision”, said Mr Tan in Parliament.

The National Heritage Board currently has a travelling exhibition for the Founders’ Memorial, which will undergo more development to celebrate the legacy of Singapore’s pioneers.

Later this year, the board will also hold a more extensive exhibition at the National Museum, showcasing key historical milestones.

2023 furthermore marks the 60th year of Singapore’s greening journey since Mr Lee launched the first tree planting campaign in 1963.

As such, the National Parks Board (NParks) will also host various activities to mark the occasion.

More proposals for tribute ideas are in the works

Mr Tan added that many “groups from the community” had come up with proposals on how they should pay tribute to the late Mr Lee.

“As our founding Prime Minister, Mr Lee Kuan Yew holds a special place in Singapore’s history,” he said.

One key focus was raising awareness of Mr Lee’s contributions among Singaporean youths. This was especially important as many of them were young or not born when Mr Lee stepped down from the Cabinet.

The proposals included conferences to examine Mr Lee’s legacy and publications inspired by his values.

Activities to engage youths on his role in Singapore’s history were also suggested, added Mr Tan.

“Some business leaders have also proposed setting up a fund for private donations that will go toward supporting educational causes,” Mr Tan said. “Education was a cause dear to Mr Lee’s heart and they felt that the fund would be a fitting tribute to him.”

Featured image adapted from ThinkChina.