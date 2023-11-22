Lee Kuan Yew Commemorative Coins Available For Walk-In Exchange At Banks From 4 Dec

Lee Kuan Yew Commemorative Coins Available For Walk-In Exchange From 4 Dec To 31 Dec

Those who missed getting their hands on the commemorative coins to celebrate Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s 100th Birth Anniversary (LKY100) now have another opportunity to do so.

From 4 Dec, the commemorative coins will be available for walk-in exchange at 142 bank branches across Singapore.

Members of the public only need to bring their identification documents for the exchange.

There are also no restrictions on the number of coins that they can exchange, subject to stock availability.

More than 700,000 Lee Kuan Yew commemorative coins available

On Wednesday (22 Nov), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced that over 700,000 pieces of the LKY100 commemorative coins will soon be available for walk-in exchange.

From 4 Dec to 31 Dec, members of the public can exchange for the LKY100 coins at 142 participating bank branches islandwide.

The full list of bank branches can be found here.

Best of all, there’s no restriction on the number of coins that can be exchanged. This is, of course, subject to stock availability at each bank branch.

To be eligible for the exchange, members of the public need to present an identification document, which may come in the form of:

NRIC

Passport

Work pass

The Singapore central bank took the opportunity to remind those who had applied earlier to collect their S$10 commemorative coins.

They have until 3 Dec to do so. Uncollected coins will be made available for walk-in exchange, which starts the next day.

LKY100 commemorative coins launched in May

MAS launched the LKY100 commemorative coins back in May.

Applications to get the coins were exclusive to Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents (PR). Furthermore, each applicant was only allowed to apply for up to five coins.

Following which, collection for the commemorative coins started on 4 Sep.

In total, MAS minted four million LKY100 coins, well in excess of the 3.3 million coins from the 700,000 applications they received.

