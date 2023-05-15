MAS Launches S$10 Coin To Commemorate LKY’s 100th Birth Anniversary, Applications Start On 15 May

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

New S$10 Coin Commemorates 100th Birth Anniversary Of Lee Kuan Yew

Back in February, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) shared that it will be launching a commemorative coin in conjunction with the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s (LKY) 100th birth anniversary this year.

It has since released more details and a first look at the coin, which features a portrait of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PRs) may begin applying for the coins today (15 May).

The coins will be available for collection from September 2023.

Lee Kuan Yew commemorative coin larger than current coins

This year would’ve been the 100th birthday of Mr LKY, who was born on 16 Sep 1923.

On Monday (15 May), MAS unveiled the design of a special S$10 coin, LKY100, to commemorate the occasion, as well as details on how the public can get their hands on them.

In its press release, it revealed that the coin is “gold in colour, minted in aluminium bronze”.

Its diameter is 30mm, making it about 22% larger than the current Third Series S$1 circulation coin, which measures 24.65mm in diameter.

Designed by local artist Weng Ziyan, one side boasts a portrait of Mr LKY, along with several notable landmarks in the background.

These include the Marina Barrage, which represents his “vision to build a freshwater reservoir in the city, strengthening Singapore’s water resilience”, as well as the Raffles Place financial district skyline.

Two heritage buildings can also be seen.

They are the Fullerton Hotel, which was formerly the Fullerton Building and General Post Office, and National Gallery Singapore, formerly the Supreme Court and City Hall.

The other side of the LKY100 coin features a dual latent image below the Singapore Coat of Arms.

Mr LKY’s birth year can be viewed from one angle while his 100th birth anniversary can be viewed from another.

Apply for coins from 15 May to 9 June

Those interested in applying for the LKY100 coins may do so from today (15 May) till 9 June.

Do note that applications are only open to Singapore citizens and PRs. Each person may only apply for up to five coins.

To apply, each person will need to indicate his or her identity number, mobile number, and preferred bank branch to collect the coins.

The participating retail banks are:

DBS Bank Limited/POSB

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) Limited

United Overseas Bank (UOB) Limited

Bank of China Limited

Citibank Singapore Limited

HSBC Bank (Singapore) Limited

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited Singapore Branch

Maybank Singapore Limited

Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited

Applicants will receive an SMS notification to confirm that their application has been received.

Should anyone require in-person assistance with the online application, they may approach any Community Club/Centre or the ServiceSG Centres at One Punggol and Our Tampines Hub.

There is no upfront payment required at the point of application. Successful applicants need only pay for their coin at its face value of S$10 each upon collection at the banks.

If demand is high, applicants may not receive the quantity of coins they requested. However, they can be assured of being allocated at least one coin.

Coins available for collection from September 2023

Successful applicants will be notified via SMS on the mobile number they provided in their application from mid-August 2023.

The notification will contain information on the number of coins they will receive, the collection period, and the allocated bank branch.

To prevent people from falling for any potential scams, MAS stressed that the SMS notifications will not contain clickable links nor ask for any upfront payment.

Applicants may begin collecting their shiny new LKY100 coins from September 2023.

Coins that are not exchanged during the collection window will subsequently be made available for exchange by the general public, including non-Singaporeans and non-PRs.

For more information and to apply for the coins, visit the MAS website here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Monetary Authority of Singapore and Wikimedia Commons.

