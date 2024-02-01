5-Year-Old Girl In M’sia Dies After Mother Accidentally Leaves Her In Parked Car For 4 Hours

Mother In Malaysia Leaves 5-Year-Old Daughter In Parked Car For 4 Hours

A five-year-old girl in Malaysia died on Tuesday (30 Jan) after being left in a parked car for about four hours.

Her mother forgot that the child was sleeping in the car and turned off the engine before leaving.

She only realised her mistake when her husband contacted her in the evening.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Daughter left in parked car from 2pm to 6pm

According to the New Straits Times, the 34-year-old mother is a staff member at Shah Alam Hospital in Selangor.

On Tuesday (30 Jan), she picked up her five-year-old daughter from daycare before driving to the hospital at around 2pm.

Shah Alam district police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said that based on investigations, the girl had fallen asleep in the back seat and was left behind with the engine turned off.

Her mother only realised what she had done at about 6pm when her husband called her.

The girl, who was unconscious when she was found, was then rushed to the hospital’s emergency department for treatment.

Despite the medical team’s efforts to save her, she was later pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing

Mr Mohd Iqbal confirmed that the police were alerted to the incident at 8.01pm, The Star reported.

A post-mortem of the victim was carried out at 2pm on Wednesday (31 Jan). The results are pending further laboratory investigations.

However, Mr Mohd Iqbal stated that the girl’s body showed no signs of external or internal injuries.

The case is being investigated under the Child Act 2001.

Those found guilty could face up to 20 years’ jail or a fine of up to RM50,000 (S$14,000).

The police chief also took the opportunity to remind parents and guardians to be more careful when picking their kids up from school or daycare centres.

In November last year, a two-year-old toddler in Malaysia suffocated to death after her mother left her in the car for seven hours.

A month before that, a baby was left in a vehicle for 10 hours — also in Malaysia — and passed away as a result.

Featured image adapted from The Malaysian Reserve.

