Iris Koh May Sue Government With Extra Money From Legal Fees Fundraiser

The ongoing battle between Healing the Divide co-founder Iris Koh and the Singapore Government is far from over. On Wednesday (9 Feb), Ms Koh sent a text message to the Healing the Divide Telegram group chat, seeking help to raise money for her legal fees.

She has been charged with falsifying vaccination records and obstructing a police inspector from carrying out his duties.

In a recent update she reportedly shared her plan to use any excess money to sue the Government.

Iris Koh raises $48,840 to cover legal fees in 2 days

In her initial appeal on Tuesday (8 Feb), Ms Koh requested support for her legal fees, which amounted to $100,000.

Today (10 Feb), just 2 days after, she shared in a Facebook post that she has already raised at least $48,840.

The highest donation she received was apparently $4,000, which helped her get close to 50% of her final target.

Ms Koh promised to provide updates once she inches towards and even achieves her goal.

May use money to sue the Government

According to TODAY Online, Ms Koh already has plans for any excess money that they may not end up using for her legal proceedings.

One avenue she will channel it to is legal efforts for the Healing the Divide community.

This includes suing the Government and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung for “judicial review”.

Additional funds may also be redirected to helping members with their employment claims.

In terms of accountability, Ms Koh apparently stated her willingness to share screenshots of bank transfers without compromising donors’ privacy.

Still a long way to go before reaching goal

Despite collecting an impressive amount of money in such a short time, Ms Koh still has a long way to go to reach her target.

As for her supplementary plans, it’s unclear if they could land her in trouble with the Government again.

Whatever the outcome may be, we’re confident that the authorities will take the necessary actions.

