Leong Mun Wai steps down as PSP secretary-general after POFMA order, Hazel Poa succeeds him

PSP’s Leong Mun Wai Got POFMA Correction Direction Over Social Media Posts On 12 Feb

Mr Leong Mun Wai, who was secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), has stepped down from the position.

He did this after receiving a Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Correction Direction.

Ms Hazel Poa has succeded him with immediate effect.

Leong Mun Wai stepped down on 20 Feb

Mr Leong’s stepping down as secretary-general was announced by PSP in a Facebook post on Friday (23 Feb) night.

The Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) made the decision on Tuesday (20 Feb), the short statement said.

While he will no longer lead the party as secretary-general, he will still be a member of its Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Leong Mun Wai decided to take responsibility for POFMA direction

Mr Leong decided to step down “to take responsibility” for the POFMA Correction Direction he received on 15 Feb, PSP said.

According to gov.sg, the direction centres around posts he made on Facebook and Instagram on 12 Feb.

They contained falsehoods about the financial assistance received by a married couple living in West Coast.

Among the falsehoods his posts contained was a claim that the couple didn’t receive any other form of financial assistance from public-sector agencies for their daily expenses, except for a Home Caregiving Grant.

In fact, the couple receives NTUC vouchers and Community Development Council Utilities Vouchers each month from the People’s Association. They have received about S$39,000 in cash and vouchers from various public-sector agencies and community partners since 2021.

Thus, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli instructed the POFMA Office to issue a Correction Direction to Mr Leong.

His falsehoods were republished by The Online Citizen and Gutzy Asia, and Correction Directions were also issued to them.

Mr Leong published a correction notice on Facebook and Instagram on 16 Feb.

Hazel Poa takes over as Secretary-General

PSP said its CEC has accepted Mr Leong’s decision to step down and is “proud” that he has “demonstrated accountability” through his actions.

His fellow NCMP Hazel Poa, who was previously vice-chairman, was elected as Secretary-General in his place.

She assumed the position on 20 Feb.

He was appointed on 4 Apr 2023

Mr Leong was appointed as PSP Secretary-General on 4 April 2023, PSP announced.

He had taken over from Mr Francis Yuen, who stepped down due to his commitments as the executive chairman of an overseas public listed company.

Since Mr Leong became secretary-general, he had crossed swords with other parliamentarians.

Notably, he lodged a formal complaint against Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai in August, alleging that he “imputed improper motives” to him as they were debating a Bill.

His complaint was later dismissed by Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MCI Singapore on YouTube.