Leong Mun Wai Appointed As PSP Secretary-General, Other Office Bearers Announced

PSP Announces Leong Mun Wai Will Take Over As Secretary-General

On Tuesday (4 Apr), the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) shared that Leong Mun Wai has been appointed as its new Secretary-General.

In its announcement, the party also revealed other holders for key roles such as Chairman, Treasurer, and more.

Additionally, it introduced a list of members who are part of the Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Leong Mun Wai is new PSP Secretary-General

Posting to their official Facebook account on 4 Apr, PSP announced new key appointment holders for the year ahead.

Among them was Mr Leong, who will now be acting as the party’s Secretary-General.

Addressing the appointment, Mr Leong thanked the party for putting its trust in him in a separate Facebook post.

He also noted that his predecessor, Francis Yuen, laid a strong foundation for the party over the last two years.

“Now that the baton has been passed to me, I strive to bring PSP to greater heights,” he said.

On 26 Mar, PSP announced that Mr Yuen had stepped down from his position as the party’s Secretary-General.

This was due to his commitments as the Executive Chairman of an overseas public listed company, which made it difficult for him to continue in his position.

Other appointments revealed

Besides Mr Leong, PSP also revealed a list of other key appointment holders in the CEC.

They are as follows:

Dr Tan Cheng Bock as Chairman

Hazel Poa as Vice-Chairman

Nadarajah Loganathan as First Assistant Secretary-General

Dr Ang Yong Guan as Second Assistant Secretary-General

Peggie Chua as Treasurer

Lim Cher Hong as Assistant Treasurer

In addition, the party stated that other members of the CEC include:

A’bas bin Kasmani

Harish Pillay

Khoo Poh Tiong Jeffrey

Muhammad Taufik Bin Supan

Phang Yew Huat

Tan Chika

Wendy Low Wei Ling

Speaking in the announcement video, newly appointed Vice-Chairman Ms Poa said the new members of the CEC bring with them a wide range of professional skills and experiences.

