Li Shengwu announces tenure at Harvard University, Lee Hsien Yang has proud dad moment

Li Shengwu announces Harvard University tenure, father Lee Hsien Yang gushes about ‘ major academic milestone ‘

Li Shengwu, an economist and the son of Lee Hsien Yang, has announced his tenure at Harvard University.

The 39-year-old Associate Professor of Economics posted on X about his achievement on Wednesday (28 Feb).

Lee Hsien Yang then proudly shared his son’s “academic milestone” on Facebook a day later.

“The achievement would have given my late father-in-law much joy if he were alive today,” he said.

Li Shengwu was associate professor of economics before Harvard tenure

Mr Li broke the news about his tenure at Harvard through a post on the social media platform X.

“Tenured. Now that it’s no longer tempting fate, let me say this: Be kind to yourself,” he wrote.

“It’s easy on the tenure track to work to the point of negative marginal return.”

In a series of tweets that followed, Mr Li reflected on his journey to the academic milestone.

According to the official description by Harvard University, tenured professorial appointments are only for “scholars of the first order of eminence who have demonstrated excellence in research, teaching, advising, mentoring, and service/citizenship”.

They must also have the “capacity to make significant and lasting contributions to the department(s) proposing the appointment”.

At the time of writing, Mr Li is listed as an Associate Professor of Economics on the Harvard University website.

He was a Junior Fellow of the Society of Fellows before joining the Economics Department Faculty.

In 2023, Mr Li was awarded the Sloan P. Foundations Fellowship prize.

The award is given annually to fellows who have been nominated by their peers and selected by an independent panel of senior scholars.

The selection is based on their research accomplishments, creativity, and potential as young scientists who will become leaders in their fields.

Lee Hsien Yang gushes about son’s tenure on Facebook

On Thursday (29 Feb), Mr Lee has also shared his son’s achievement on social media.

In his Facebook post, he called the feat an academic milestone.

Mr Lee reflected that his son’s accomplishment would have given his late father-in-law, prominent Singaporean economist Lim Chong Yah, much joy.

Prof Lim passed away on 8 July last year.

Mr Lee shared that at Harvard, the tenure meant that his son would be a full professor.

He also posted an article noting that getting tenure at Harvard is “very difficult” and is considered the “ultimate prize” for scholars.

