Both lifts at Marine Parade condo block not working, wheelchair-bound residents stuck at home for 12 days

Elderly 20th-storey resident of Marine Parade condo climbs 400 steps a day as lifts not working

At one block of a condo off Marine Parade Road, both lifts have incredibly not been working for 12 days.

Residents in Block 2 of Neptune Court, which is 21 storeys high, have been subjected to the misery of climbing stairs every day, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Marine Parade condo lifts unavailable since last November & 14 Jan

A male resident of the block who declined to be named told the paper that one of its lifts had been down since last November.

It was supposed to be replaced, according to a sign placed on the space where the lift was.

Making things worse, the other lift broke down on 14 Jan, leaving residents without a lift for 12 days.

Broken lift not repaired yet due to issue with components

The broken lift was supposed to be repaired by 21 Jan, but it has remained unavailable till now, the resident said.

According to the management, the delay was due to an issue with its components, which needed to be repeatedly tested and repaired.

A notice outside the broken lift posted on 20 Jan said its parts were faulty and needed to be replaced.

Spare parts would be obtained from another condo, with the repairs taking about five days.

However, a resident was worried that the lifts were about 25 years old and replacement parts would be difficult to find, delaying the repairs further.

As the condo is near the sea, the parts would also corrode easily and be less durable.

Elderly resident ‘out of breath’ climbing 400 steps a day

Meanwhile, residents have complained about the inconvenience.

A 70-year-old male resident living on the 20th storey said he has to climb about 400 steps a day, spending 15 to 20 minutes just to get home.

Thus, he’s forced to reduce the number of times he leaves the house as he gets out of breath when climbing.

While he’s still in good health, it’s worse for other elderly people who’re not in such good condition, especially those in wheelchairs.

2 elderly residents stuck at home for 12 days

Sure enough, residents said there are two elderly residents in two units on the 21st floor who are wheelchair-bound.

Thus, they have been stuck at home for the past 12 days, relying on assistance for food and daily necessities.

Worse still, one of them needs to visit the hospital weekly for medicine.

Management offers assistance to residents

According to the notice pasted in the lift lobby, residents can seek mobility assistance in the form of a staircase-climbing wheelchair.

The management office can also be contacted between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, for deliveries of groceries and parcels.

The management has also placed two to three chairs at each staircase landing for residents to rest while climbing stairs.

A resident whose family returned from overseas on 20 Jan had to call for assistance as they had three large pieces of luggage to carry up.

However, they had to wait for more than one hour before they got help.

‘Getting very inconvenient’ as Marine Parade condo lifts not working: Resident

The resident felt that the management had to explain why the repairs were taking so long as it was “getting very inconvenient”.

He pointed out that Chinese New Year was approaching and relatives and friends would be coming over to visit, saying:

It’s really hard to imagine how people are going to climb up and down to bai nian.

Also read: 3 days of consecutive rain paralyses both lifts at Serangoon block due to water seepage

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.