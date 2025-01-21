Mysterious ‘beam of light’ spotted after 6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan

‘Beam of light’ captured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Dapu, Chiayi, Taiwan, at 12.17am on Tuesday (21 Jan), lasting 43 seconds and causing intense tremors.

Shortly after, a “beam of light” was captured in Alishan, stunning viewers.

At 12.18am, a surveillance camera recorded a sudden flash of light illuminating the Chiayi plains before the area plunged into darkness.

According to ETtoday, power was quickly restored within 15 seconds, and lights came back on soon after.

Some netizens suggested the flashes were “earthquake lights”, a rare phenomenon linked to tectonic activity, while others believed they might have been caused by electrical arcs from power lines or transformers.

Intensity of earthquake classified as ‘violent’

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration (CWA) reported that the earthquake’s epicentre was located 37.9 kilometres southeast of Chiayi County Hall, at a shallow focal depth of 9.7 kilometres.

The strongest intensity, classified as level six and described as “violent”, was recorded in Dapu.

While magnitude measures the energy released by an earthquake, intensity refers to the degree of ground shaking or damage experienced.

Other regions also felt the tremors, with Tainan and Kaohsiung recording an intensity level of five, considered “strong”.

50 aftershocks reported as of 7.20am

As of 7.20am, more than 50 aftershocks have been recorded, disrupting the lives of residents throughout the night, according to Southern Metropolis Daily.

Fearing further tremors, many opted to stay outside their homes overnight, with some even setting up tents along the roadside for safety.

The earthquake caused widespread damage in Tainan’s Nanxi District, including collapsed walls and structural damage to several houses.

A local chain supermarket suffered significant interior damage, with ceiling tiles dislodged, goods scattered across shelves, and its main door torn off, leaving it temporarily inoperable.

The earthquake also caused road closures and led to the suspension of classes and work in Chiayi County’s Dapu Township.

Taiwan’s health department reported that 15 people were injured in the quake and have been hospitalised for treatment.

Also read: Earthquake emergency guide: What you should do in the event of a quake

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 阿里山 新印象 on Facebook.