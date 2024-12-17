Burst water pipe floods Little India road, water supply of nearby coffee shop affected

Water pipe bursts in Little India, area cordoned off for repairs

A water pipe in Little India burst and flooded a road.

The incident occurred at around 5am on 17 Dec, outside Block 638 next to Veerasamy Road.

Water from the ruptured pipe spilt out onto the road, covering an area of up to 30 metres.

The authorities sent construction workers to perform the required repair work, reported Shin Min Daily News.

They cordoned off the affected area with cones and safety fencing, with the flooding mostly receded when a Shin Min journalist arrived.

An excavator was also seen working at the scene.

Coffee shop stalls affected by potential water supply disruption

The water pipe bursting affected various vendors at the nearby coffee shop at Block 638.

A drinks stall employee claimed that a repair worker told them that the water supply could be cut off as a result of the pipe works.

However, they did not know when this might occur.

The employee worried that the business would take a big hit if the water supply cut off during lunch hours.

Other vendors also learnt about the issue when arriving early in the morning to prepare ingredients.

A 67-year-old chicken wing rice vendor said that since he had not started prepping when he heard of the incident and was unsure of when the water supply would be cut off, he took the day off.

54-year-old Mr Chen (transliterated), owner of a noodle stall, said his employees informed him at around 5am.

With no way to know when repairs would finish, Mr Chen took similar actions. He decided not to open the shop for the day and let his staff go home.

He alleged that they might lose thousands of dollars due to the closure.

