Little Twin Stars Hotel Rooms Open In Japan, Get Kawaii Merch Like Plushies & Bedroom Slippers

Little Twin Stars Hotel Rooms Open In Japan With Exclusive Sanrio Merch

As the unofficial birthplace of all things kawaii, Japan is a must-visit for its myriad of cute, cuddly characters and themed destinations.

If you have longed to visit the country for this reason, you won’t have to wait much longer as travel restrictions may finally relax soon.

Apart from theme parks and cafes, you can take your kawaii itinerary to the next level with character-themed accommodations as well.

One worth considering is this Little Twin Stars hotel room in Tokyo, which is fully decked out in dreamy pastel décor.

Guests can even take home a piece of their experience with exclusive Sanrio keepsakes.

Hotel room lets guests enter world of Little Twin Stars

Sanrio-themed hotel rooms are fairly common in Japan, and there are three such rooms in Keio Plaza Hotel Tama alone.

Apart from Little Twin Stars, the hotel also has Hello Kitty- and My Melody-themed rooms.

Before entering the room, a door embellished with a pink star already hints at the experience guests are about to get.

As soon as you step in, you’ll immediately enter the glittery, cotton candy-hued world of Little Twin Stars.

From starry, celestial wallpaper featuring the characters to pastel cabinets with star-shaped knobs, the room is a childhood dream come to life.

The most Insta-worthy spot, however, has to be a 3D fixture of Kiki and Lala sitting astride their unicorn right above the beds.

Beyond the bedroom, the décor extends to the bathroom, which has decals and soap dispensers featuring the twins.

These’ll certainly put a smile on your face as you brush your teeth in the morning.

Guests get to bring home exclusive Sanrio mementos

Apart from the numerous photos that one can take in the room, guests can also go home with a bunch of exclusive Sanrio merchandise.

Among the goodies are a tote bag, a toothbrush, a skincare set, and bedroom slippers.

The most valuable item in the goodie bag, however, is a pair of Little Twin Stars plush toys.

That way, you can relive the experience every time you go to bed with your plushies.

However, do take note that certain items or designs may vary according to availability.

Prices start from about S$217 per pax

While the room has two single beds, it can accommodate up to three guests as extra beds are available upon request.

Prices start from around S$217 (21,870 yen) a night per person if there are three guests and go up to about S$591 (59,400 yen) for lone visitors.

For a truly complete Sanrio experience, guests can spend a day at Sanrio Puroland while they’re there.

Sanrio Puroland is an indoor theme park dedicated to Sanrio characters such as Hello Kitty, My Melody, Cinnamoroll, and of course, Little Twin Stars.

Situated 500 metres from Keio Plaza Hotel Tama, visitors can reach the theme park on foot in just five minutes.

Keio Plaza Hotel Tama

Address: 1 Chome Ochiai, Tama, Tokyo, Japan, 206-0033

Hotel check-in: From 2pm

Hotel check-out: From 11am

Website: Keio Plaza Hotel Tama

Time to start planning that Japan trip

Japan is arguably one of Singaporeans’ most beloved travel destinations, and we’ve certainly waited long enough.

With so many exciting places to visit and stay in, we’re sure many are already on standby to book flights and lodgings.

What do you look forward to seeing the most the next time you set foot in Japan? Sound off in the comments!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Keio Plaza Hotel Tama.