Man In S’pore Seeks Liver Donor For Father In ICU Who May Only Have Days Left

Man Urgently Appeals For Liver Donor For Father In ICU

UPDATE (31 Oct, 2.45pm): The man shared that some volunteers who are keen on being liver donors for his father have stepped forward to help. He thus seeks patience while he responds to their messages.

–

A man in Singapore is seeking a liver donor for his father who is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In an urgent Instagram post, the man wrote that his father is suffering from liver failure and requires a transplant.

Since he’s not eligible for the transplant, the man is now publicly appealing for suitable donors to come forward as his father might only be able to hold on for a few more days.

Adding that this procedure is not a high-risk one, he hopes that someone can help give his father a new lease of life.

Father in ICU may only have days left, urgently needs a liver donor

On Sunday (29 Oct), Instagram user Lionel Yeo took to the social media platform to appeal for liver donors.

He disclosed that his father was suffering form liver failure and urgently requires a transplant, from either a living or deceased donor.

“The doctor estimates he might only have days left.”

Unfortunately, Mr Yeo was not eligible to be a donor due to a mismatch in their blood types.

As they do not have much time left, he is now appealing for eligible donors to come forward.

Transplant procedure allegedly has a high success rate

Mr Yeo shared that the transplanting procedure is a one-day surgery, with four to six weeks of recovery time.

“Success rates are high and donors’ livers typically grow back to their original size within a few weeks,” he added.

In addition to that, the hospital prioritises donor safety. He explained that the hospital will undertake a detailed process to ensure suitability before giving the green light.

“Despite this, I completely acknowledge that this is a significant commitment and appreciate any consideration.”

He also requested for people to keep his father in their prayers and help spread the word.

“Every little bit counts,” Mr Yeo wrote. “We truly appreciate your thoughts and prayers.”

Publicly appealing for eligible donors

The ideal liver donor should meet the following requirements:

Age: 21 to 50 years old

Blood Type: O+

Weight: Between 60kg and 90kg

Health Status: Not on any long-term medication

If you or someone you know meets these donor requirements and is willing to be a liver donor, you are urged to send Mr Yeo a direct message on Instagram via @lioyeo.

Hopefully, with the public appeal, his father will receive the help he so urgently needs and have a fighting chance.

In response to queries from MS News, Mr Yeo revealed that he has received messages from keen volunteers who would like to help. As he needs time to respond to everyone, he seeks people’s patience and is extremely grateful for the outpouring of support.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and @marceloleal80 on Unsplash. Image on the right for illustration purposes only.