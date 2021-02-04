BreadTalk Hires Pest Control Services After Lizard Allegedly Found In Box Of Buns

Lizards often have a way of appearing at the most unexpected times and places.

One woman certainly found this out the hard way when she opened a box of bread bought from BreadTalk IHQ and found a dead lizard in it.

Source

She promptly posted an Instagram story about the incident, and judging by the expletives used, she probably wasn’t too happy.

BreadTalk has launched an investigation into the incident.

Dead lizard found in BreadTalk box

On Wednesday (3 Feb) morning, the woman was about to munch on her breakfast bun when she looked down in the box and got a rude shock.

As it turned out, a lizard was perched in the corner of the box.

Source

The woman explained that the lizard was dead as it did not move when her helper prodded it.

BreadTalk apologetic about incident

The bread was purchased from BreadTalk IHQ at Tai Seng.

Source

After learning of the incident, BreadTalk reached out to the woman on Instagram, saying they would contact her about it soon.

After some back and forth, she finally got on a call with the company’s spokesperson.

According to the Instagram post, the call was “civil and apologetic”. BreadTalk then informed that they will get back to her.

Following that, the woman was apparently asked repeatedly to take down her post on Instagram.

However, she did not see a need to do so and politely declined their requests.

Woman disappointed by management of incident

Later in the afternoon, BreadTalk reached out to her again.

During the interactions, they said CCTV showed the lizard was not in the box beforehand.

However, the woman was sure the box was sealed when she bought it.

She felt that it was possible the lizard was underneath the bread at the time as it was dead and seemed a little burnt when she found it.

By this point, the woman was frustrated at the situation, and felt as if BreadTalk was pushing the blame back on her.

In her post, she noted that they did not offer any compensation or solution, and felt disappointed by the way the incident was managed.

Investigations ongoing

Speaking to MS News, BreadTalk confirmed that they were informed of the incident at 10am on 3 Feb.

They immediately launched an investigation and reached out to the customer.

The bread in question was purchased on 2 Feb and in reviewing their CCTV footage, it showed that the buns were packed at the counter when it was ordered.

Source

In addition, they hired a pest control service to inspect the outlet and reports showed that there were no signs of lizards.

However, they understood that the customer is upset and rightfully so. The company will continue to help and support her throughout the investigation.

BreadTalk also assures the public that food safety and hygiene is their top priority.

Hope investigation will prevent such incidents in future

At the moment, it is unclear of how exactly the lizard ended up in the box of buns.

Hopefully, the investigations will reveal more details in time to come and ensure that such incidents will not happen in the future.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Google Maps.