S’pore singer creates local version of viral ‘APT’ song, amused netizens say ‘only S’poreans can understand’

‘S’porean APT’ draws buzz on TikTok for local version of hit song

A local singer-songwriter has put a uniquely Singaporean spin on the viral song APT by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars, replacing the original version with words that hit close to home, such as “BTO” and “HDB.”

The creative renditions by Sam Driscoll have gone viral on TikTok, amassing more than 200,000 views in just one week.

Many netizens praised the songs for their hilariously relatable take on life in Singapore.

“BTO, BTO” & “HDB, HDB”

The first parody, which replaces “Apateu, apateu” with “BTO, BTO”, highlights the quintessential “Singaporean dream”: marriage and securing a built-to-order flat.

“Faster propose and go ROM, parents approve, then we wait for 5 years [to build],” the lyrics go, humorously depicting the long but familiar journey for young couples.

The TikTok video quickly gained traction, drawing more than 11,000 likes and sparking requests for a follow-up.

Answering these calls, Mr Driscoll released “HDB, HDB”, which sheds light on public housing quirks.

“Ulu place, ulu place, no MRT, how liddat my kid is taking PSLE,” he starts off the song, before going into issues such as long queues at the mixed rice stall and noisy neighbours drilling on weekends.

The parody resonated deeply with viewers, racking up more than 97,000 views and 5,000 likes.

Humour that only Singaporeans understand

The songs quickly became a hit among netizens, with many pointing out how the lyrics captured everyday Singaporean struggles.

One commenter chimed in about the noisy neighbour scenario, agreeing wholeheartedly that this can be annoying.

Others suggested more topics for the “Singaporean APT” series, including MRT, GST hike and the rising COE prices.

Featured image adapted from @thesamdriscoll on TikTok.