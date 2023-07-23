Loh Kean Yew Clinches Silver In Korea Open Final After Loss To Denmark’s Anders Antonsen

Loh Kean Yew Gets Silver At Korea Open Final

Singapore’s badminton virtuoso Loh Kean Yew lost out on the gold medal at the Korea Open final on Sunday (23 July).

He played a tense see-saw final against Denmark’s Anders Antonsen at the Jinnam Stadium in Yeosu.

Eventually, the former world champion lost to the Dane 21-11, 11-21, and 19-21, per the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Loh Kean Yew got off to a good start in Game 1

Loh got a head-start in the first game.

Antonson initially gained the upper hand with a quick 5-1 lead. However, Loh found his momentum as he pulled the score back to 11-10 before the interval.

After the interval, the Singaporean widened the gap to 16-10, before finally finishing the game in 16 minutes, winning the first game 21-11.

The second game, however, saw Antonsen fighting back.

The Dane took an early lead in Game 2 and raced to 11-6.

Loh was unable to catch up and Antonsen won this game 21-11 as well.

Saw back-and-forth in Game 3 before Denmark emerged victorious

The third game saw both Loh and Antonsen needing a win after tying things up 1-1 in the best-of-three series.

Loh powered through to an early lead at 7-3. Despite that, Antonson was able to gain on Loh, scoring four points back-to-back.

The Danish player then took the lead at the interval, at 11-8.

After the break, Loh found his footing again and carved his score to 12-13.

Unfortunately, he did not manage to carry the momentum as Antonson emerged victorious, 21-19.

Singaporean badminton player defeated Japan in semi-final a day prior

Prior to this, Loh defeated Japanese badminton player Kodai Naraoka during the semi-final on Saturday (22 July).

Out of three games, Loh won two and advanced to the final with scores of 18-21, 21-16, and 21-15.

Antonsen won his semi-final against Chinese player Shi Yu Qi, 21-16 and 24-22.

The gruelling series Loh had just a day earlier may have proven the difference between Antonsen and the Singaporean.

Featured image adapted from Badmintonphoto via Loh Kean Yew on Facebook.