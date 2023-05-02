S’pore’s Loh Kean Yew Rises To 4th In World Badminton Ranking After Asian Championships

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew Now 4th In The World

Singapore’s badminton superstar Loh Kean Yew and 2021 world champion now ranks fourth in the whole world. This comes after his recent performance at the Badminton Asia Championships 2023.

According to the Badminton World Federation (BWF)’s latest rankings, Loh stands at number four in the Men’s Singles category as of Tuesday (2 May). Impressively, he climbed three spots since last week’s ranking on 25 Apr.

The world’s foremost players in front of Loh are Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, and Japan’s Kodai Naraoka.

Ginting had defeated Loh to clinch the Badminton Asia Championships.

In the semifinals, he defeated China’s Lu Guangzu on Saturday (29 Apr) by 21-19 in the first set and 21-15 in the second, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Prior to that, Loh had beaten Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu during the quarter-finals.

Loh’s highest rank ever is #3, which he achieved in Nov 2022.

Team Singapore progressed in placements for Men & Women’s Doubles

In terms of Singapore’s performance in other categories, Yeo Jia Min slipped two places in the Women’s Singles category. This week, she placed number 34 on the BWF ranking.

On the other hand, our Mixed Doubles representatives Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Wei Han Jessica placed 26th this week. They dropped by one place, from last week’s 25th spot.

Andy Quek and Loh Kean Hean’s performances in the Men’s Doubles were notable as well, as they rose 16 places to 86th.

As for Women’s Doubles, Jin Yu Jia and Wong Jia Ying Crystal set a new career high and now place 20th in the world.

Featured image adapted from meWatch.